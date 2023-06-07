After a tumultuous few weeks in May, the wildfire situation has improved in many parts of Alberta. According to the latest update released by the Government of Alberta (4:30 PM on June 6), there are currently 65 active wildfires in the province; with 19 considered out of control, 17 being held, and 29 considered under control. The wildfire danger ratings for most of the province's boreal region are moderate to low, except for the Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, and Edson Forest Areas.
Roughly 3600 people are currently evacuated from their homes in Alberta, and around 2800 personnel are working on wildfires, including support from across Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Closer to home, the evacuation order for the Town of Fox Creek was lifted on May 24.
After being in place for 28 days, Alberta's provincial state of emergency expired at 11:59 PM on June 3. With the wildfire situation improving in many parts of the province, it was decided that the extraordinary powers granted by the Emergency Management Act were no longer needed to respond effectively to the current circumstances.
The current wildfire danger is rated as high for the Whitecourt Forest Area and moderate for the Slave Lake Forest Area.
Wildfire SWF057 is northeast of Swan Hills and is still classified as out of control. It has burned roughly 16,728 ha. A fireguard has been completed along the southwest end of the fire, from Swan River to Hwy 33.
Wildfire SWF063 stretches from around 7 km south of High Prairie to roughly 16 km northwest of Swan Hills and is still classified as out of control. It has burned approximately 123,670 ha. A fireguard is being built on the east and northwest sides of the fire.
Wildfire SWF064 is over 40 km northwest of Swan Hills and is still classified as out of control. It has burned roughly 40,060 ha. A fireguard is being built along the north end of the fire.
Swan Hills is currently under a fire restriction. According to the information on the Town website:
· No new fire permits will be issued
· Safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds are allowed.
· Essential burning may be allowed with written permission from a forest officer.
Prohibited:
· All outdoor wood fires are banned on public lands, including backcountry and random camping areas.
· The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.
Allowed:
· Safe wood campfires (including charcoal briquettes) on private lands and provincial campgrounds.
· Backyard fire pits, charcoal briquette barbeques.
· Propane/ natural gas powered appliances.
· Indoor wood fires contained within a device with a chimney and spark arrestor.
· Cooking, warming and lighting devices – all devices must be CSA approved and used as per manufacturer's standards.