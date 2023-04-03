Nobody asked the local arts and culture community for their input on moving the Chatham-Kent Museum and Thames Art Gallery to the proposed Downtown Chatham Centre development.
And if the developers or the municipality would have asked for feedback before last June’s announcement that the museum and art gallery, along with the Civic Centre and Chatham-Kent Public Library, could be relocated to the new downtown centre, the answer would have been, ‘no thanks, we’re happy where we are.’
Dan White, Chair of the Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture Network, said the group has “significant concerns” about the future of the 60-year-old Chatham Cultural Centre – the Kiwanis Theatre, art gallery and museum – and are hoping municipal officials will listen to their input.
White said the arts and cultural community was caught off guard when the ownership group and municipality announced their plans for the major redevelopment of the DCC early last June.
“I haven’t heard anybody from the arts community say, ‘Hey, that’s a great idea,’” White said. “They didn’t approach Theatre Kent, the museum or gallery people and ask, ‘Do you think this is a good idea? What are the pros and cons?’ They didn’t ask until March 2, and by that time, they had the plans in place.”
“The museum and gallery (people) were adamant that this was a terrible idea, and obviously losing the theatre would be terrible,” White declared. “This doesn’t seem like a good idea in any way.”
The CKACN responded to the municipality and developers’ announcement by compiling a three-page letter last July 8 to Chatham-Kent Council as well as provincial and federal government officials outlining their concerns with the proposed development and fate of the Cultural Centre.
“We never received any responses,” White said.
The group was finally able to bring their concerns forward on March 2 when they met with officials from Nustadia Recreation Inc. This Hamilton-based company develops community arenas and recreation facilities.
The DCC ownership group has maintained Nustadia as the developer of the proposed development, including plans for a 4,000-seat arena.
The company provided a number of questions which were difficult for the CKACN to answer.
“We don’t know because we don’t have enough information,” White said. “We don’t have the financial information. There wasn’t enough information about what would happen with the Kiwanis Theatre. And there wasn’t information on how much input we really do have.”
The CKACN is very concerned that the floor space in the proposed DCC is inadequate in comparison with the current museum and art gallery, including no workshop space that is well utilized for various art classes at the Cultural Centre.
But the biggest question remains unanswered: the fate of the Kiwanis Theatre, which is not included in the plans at the new DCC – and wasn’t brought up during the meeting with Nustadia.
“The lack of any mention of the Kiwanis Theatre is a concern because it leads us to believe there is no plan, but there is a plan for an arena with a multi-purpose 4,000-seat venue,” said White. “One of the people from Nustadia suggested the Council chambers could be a multi-purpose facility where you could do a theatrical presentation when Council isn’t using it, which shows they do not understand theatre.”
White said the Nustadia officials were very open and honest. They said they don’t know anything about arts and culture, that it’s not one of their strengths.
“We were just wondering why they didn’t hire someone with expertise in that area to help guide them in their decision-making process,” White said.
The CKACN believes the Kiwanis Theatre is a valuable asset to the municipality that needs to be enhanced, not closed down.
The theatre recently reduced its seating capacity from 700 to 400, providing more room between rows while maintaining its intimate ambience.
“I have years of experience in theatre, so I know without the Kiwanis Theatre, groups like Theatre Kent is going to struggle,” White said.
“They can’t afford or draw a large enough audience at the Capitol,” he said of the 1,200-seat theatre, which remains a separate controversial topic to many Chatham-Kent residents.
“The Capitol is a valuable asset for larger performances, but it’s too large and expensive for smaller, community-based performances,” said White.
Without the Kiwanis Theatre, the community groups would have to use smaller venues, such as church halls or school auditoriums, unsuitable for productions.
The CKACN has received plenty of support on its Facebook page and other social media posts regarding its plans to maintain the Cultural Centre. The group is compiling the responses for a chance to state their case to Council.
“We’re making the politicians aware that this is a concern so they can advocate for the arts as well,” White said. “We’re fortunate to have a mayor that is supportive of the arts, so hopefully, he’s taking notice.”
No date has been set for an updated report on the DCC development plans and future of the Cultural Centre to come back to Council.