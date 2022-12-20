On December 19, the provincial government announced plans to provide aid to the most vulnerable families affected by the soaring costs of food. A $3 million grant has been designated for Harvest Manitoba, the province’s primary distributor of food donations to food banks across Manitoba.
“As we approach the new year, and look back on the year that was, we know Manitobans have been through a lot,” says Premier Heather Stefanson. “From the global pandemic, to flooding, the unjust war on Ukraine, and rising costs and record inflationary pressures. As a government, we are listening and we are acting to support those most in need. This $3 million investment will help ensure food banks have sufficient resources to support Manitobans over the coming months.”
Harvest Manitoba will be responsible for disbursement of the grant monies through food purchases, transportation, and other costs associated with food distribution at the many urban and rural food banks around the province.
These resources will be allocated based on a community’s size and need.
“More Manitobans are struggling with food insecurity and are turning to food banks to help support their families,” says Families Minister Rochelle Squires. “These essential community organizations are grappling to keep up with this growing demand, all while facing the increased costs of delivering emergency food services due to worldwide inflationary pressures.”
In a statement to The Citizen earlier this month, Christa Campbell of Harvest Manitoba indicated that the food distribution centre recorded a 41 percent increase in demand for food this year. She says this sets a precedent in their 38-year history.
Vince Barletta, president and CEO of Harvest Manitoba, says that the grant will go a long way toward keeping their food pantries stocked a while longer.
“Harvest Manitoba looks forward to working with the Manitoba government and our community partners in the year ahead to reduce the growing need for food banks,” says Barletta.
The recently announced $3 million grant is in addition to another investment made by the provincial government in September of this year. Called the Food Security Fund, it provided $1.75 million to 29 not-for-profit community organizations across the province that address food insecurity concerns.
Some of the recipients included Winnipeg’s Bear Clan, the Salvation Army, and the Winkler and District Food Cupboard.
The Food Security Fund is part of an $87 million Family Affordability Package initiated by the province to assist families with children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and Manitobans most in need.