Harbour Grace town council held a special meeting last Thursday to pass several motions regarding the Harvey Street project.
Councillor Gordon Stone of the public works committee presented four change order motions related to work on the street.
The first motion was to raise manholes and valve boxes, in the amount of $20,125. The second motion, in the amount of $53,281 was to reflect actual values for quantities installed on Harvey Street. The final two motions pertained to an additional 17 days of supervision in the amount of $14,348, and the other for an additional four days of residential supervision relating to Harvey Street storm, sewer, and paving, in the amount of $3,320.
All motions were passed unanimously.