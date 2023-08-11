GREY-BRUCE – Parents may be missing some key pieces of information about updating their children’s vaccinations, according to one member of Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) board of directors.
During the July 28 board meeting, Luke Charbonneau, mayor of Saugeen Shores, said his family had received a letter stating that certain routine vaccinations for his young son needed to be updated. He suggested public health should provide information about upcoming clinics when those letters go out.
“It would take a lot of stress off parents,” Charbonneau said.
He was told the calendar of upcoming vaccination clinics was provided to school boards, and posted on social media and the public health website.
Charbonneau said, “If my family couldn’t easily connect with the info,” others are likely in the same situation. He noted the “short turnaround time” between receiving the letter and having to provide proof of vaccination, and said it isn’t that easy to arrange for vaccinations when so many people have no primary care provider.
Providing information about upcoming clinics “with the letter” would help parents, Charbonneau reiterated.
The July 28 meeting agenda package included a media release sent out in June listing upcoming clinics to help students entering senior kindergarten to Grade 5 in the fall to catch up on routine vaccinations.
Dr. Rim Zayed, physician consultant, stated in the press release that “during the COVID-19 emergency, many students fell behind on routine vaccines. While we encourage students to get any overdue vaccines from their primary care provider, Grey Bruce Public Health will be holding clinics to assist students who may not have a provider or are experiencing challenges with getting an appointment so they can catch up on the vaccines they need before school resumes.”
Clinics have been held in July and will continue in August – Aug. 17 at the P&H Centre in Hanover and Aug. 23 at the Grey Bruce Public Health building in Owen Sound. Both clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The calendar posted on the GBPH website also lists community vaccine clinics in Walkerton on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., Owen Sound on Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 at 9 a.m., and a student vaccine clinic in Port Elgin on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.
Appointments, which are required for GBPH vaccine clinics, can be made by emailing immunization@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca or calling 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 (press 2).