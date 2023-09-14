Another chance to participate in the Electoral Area B recreation and parks master plan process is coming up Sept. 23.
An open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gabriola Community Hall. Regional District of Nanaimo staff as well as the project consultant, RC Strategies, will be there to answer questions. Attendees will also be able to share comments and ideas at the informal mixer-style event, RDN staff said. Display panels will be set up with information on the project along with comment boards “for attendees to offer their perspectives on recreation and parks needs, gaps and opportunities.”
An online survey is also open until Sept. 29 and can be accessed at www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/ea-b-rpmp. ‘Pop-up’ boards are also posted at the El Verano Boat Launch, Rollo McClay Community Park, Gabriola Public Library and Huxley Community Park on which community members can leave comments about current and future community parks and recreation services.
The engagement period will run through October, concurrent with a review of current recreation and parks services by the consultant. A summary of research and engagement along with strategic visioning will be presented to the master plan advisory committee sometime in the fall.