Sunday, May 7th a group of dedicated motorcycle riders will don their gear and hit the highways for a 300 km round trip ride raising money to fight prostate cancer. The 7th Annual Frosty Balls Poker Run in support of Motorcycle Ride for Dad Saskatoon will leave the parking lot of Buy-Low Foods in Warman at 11 am sharp. The 300 km ride starting in Warman, will then head north on Highway 12 to Blaine Lake, then continue to Shellbrook and Prince Albert, before ending in Laird for the wind-up. The City of Warman will assist by providing signage for the riders so they arrive safely at the registration point and the RCMP will provide highway access point awareness, so motorists are aware a large convoy of motorcycles will be moving onto the highway. If the weather cooperates, organizers are anticipating the ride this year to be the biggest yet. Registration for the ride opens at 9 am in the Buy-Low Foods parking lot. Riders can purchase a maximum of two poker hands at $10 per hand. The wind-up barbecue is not included in the registration cost and is in itself a fundraiser for the Laird Fire Department.
What started as a small group of seven guys just getting together to enjoy a first ride of the year together turned into the first real “ride event of the season” and a contributor to the later Ride for Dad motorcycle fundraising event. Doug McLeay, owner of the Wagon Wheel Restaurant was one of those original seven, and the parking lot of the restaurant was a natural starting point for the ride. After a couple of years, a friend of Doug’s was taking the lead role in Saskatoon’s Ride for Dad event which is held in June each year, and McLeay suggested that this could be an ‘early-bird’ ride to kick off the fundraising for the June event, and as he says the rest is history. In the last few years the volunteer fire department from Laird SK, with the help of many other people from the town, has hosted the wind-up barbecue to close out the day. Draws for the 50/50 and raffle prizes are made at the wind-up. New this year is the host of the registration location. Buy-Low Foods Warman came on board as the registration site as the event had outgrown the capacity of the parking lot at the restaurant and needed another central location with ease of access to gas stations and the highway.
Another of the ride sponsors is the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. Many Blue Knights themselves work long and hard to raise money for various charities, especially when it comes to helping children. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Toys for Tots are some examples of Blue Knights favorites, but the Blue Knights Sask 1 motorcycle club has been involved with the Frosty Balls Ride event right from the start. Blue Knights Sask 1 chapter is part of the Blue Knights® West Coast Conference, an entity of the Blue Knights® International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club which is a not-for-profit fraternal organization consisting of active and retired law enforcement men and women who enjoy riding motorcycles. As of April 2022, the West Coast Conference had 41 chapters with 1,123 members.
From that first small group of seven riders, the event has continued to grow as more and more riders became aware of it. Covid interrupted the ride for two years as it did pretty much everything else that involved more than one person, but the ride was back in 2022 with almost 170 riders, the biggest participation to date. Over the past six years, they have raised over $8,000 from this event which has gone on to be donated to Ride for Dad Saskatoon. The Frosty Balls Poker Run is still accepting donations from individuals or businesses wanting to get involved to help them reach their goal this year. For more information reach out to Doug at 306-229-9810.
The Saskatoon Motorcycle Ride for Dad group holds their annual ride day event on the Saturday of the Father’s Day weekend…for 2023 which will be Saturday, June 17. 2023 marks the 14th annual Saskatoon event, and depending on the weather could have anywhere from 300 to 500 bikes participating. The event starts Saturday morning with a breakfast at the Western Development Museum, and then “Start your engines” in the parking lot at about 10:30 am. From there, the bikes parade from the WDM through downtown and end up at the Lawson Heights Mall for a poker card stop. From there, they head out on the highway for a 300km ride and end up back at the Exhibition grounds at Sports On Tap for the awards ceremony. For more information about getting involved with Motorcycle Ride for Dad Saskatoon, contact Brent McFadzen at 306-220-7784 or email skmrfd@sasktel.net
Over the past 14 years, Motorcycle Ride for Dad Saskatoon has raised more than $1.7 million dollars to help fund research and awareness in the fight against prostate cancer and all this money has stayed right here in Saskatchewan. Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death and the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men, and one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. If detected early, the five-year survival rate is extremely high, but late detection can have a completely different outcome.
Risk factors for developing prostate cancer vary and some men with no risk factors will still be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Some risk factors include a family history of prostate cancer, black ethnicity, weight-being overweight or obese, being of tall adult height, and carrying inherited gene mutations. Regular medical check-ups Those with an average risk of developing prostate cancer should consider starting screening from the age of 50, while those at high risk should consider starting screening at age 45.