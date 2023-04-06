The Strathmore Wheatland Chamber of Commerce (SWCC) is looking for a new executive director in the immediate future and is currently accepting applications.
Scott Silva, who currently holds the position, said the SWCC is looking to introduce their new Executive Director during their upcoming annual general meeting.
“Throughout this meeting, we are looking to bring on our new executive director,” he said. “The job posting has now gone live.”
Silva has been with the Chamber for a little over three years and has held the position of Executive Director for nearly 18 months.
During his tenure, the SWCC has more than doubled in size and is ambitious to continue their growth moving forward.
Qualifications and qualities the chamber is looking for in an applicant have been posted online for the convenience of anyone who may be interested in the position.
“In a general sense, it is always good to have a leader who understands what they are leading, and that means for small, medium and large businesses,” said Silva. “The second part is somebody with passion for their community, somebody who wants to come out here and make a difference every day that they are able to.”
Though the position is not a full-time roll, Silva added in time it will come with a tremendous amount of public recognition.
He explained the team is looking for someone who is eager to jump in right out of the gate and wanting to have a positive impact for the local business community.
“What you are going to find as executive director, is that you are involved in so many different levels of people’s lives, from small businesses to medium, and large,” he said. “When you start to see the response and the difference that you can make in these businesses just by picking up a phone, answering their questions or putting them in touch with a resource, it is amazing.”
As the window is open, the SWCC is currently taking applications and according to Silva, has already received a few.
The SWCC will be taking applications until – though Silva did not specify an exact date – no later than a week prior to the AGM meeting, which is scheduled to take place on April 28.
Details for both how to apply for the position as executive director of the SWCC, as well as information about how to attend the AGM either in person or virtually can be found online.