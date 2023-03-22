Drumheller Municipal Airport manager Patrick Bonneville was recognized for his efforts since taking over management of the airport in 2021 to revive and make it a “gateway to the community” with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award medal during the regular Town of Drumheller council meeting on Monday, March 20. Patrick and his wife Catherine have helped renovate the airport terminal building to improve internet connectivity and include meeting room spaces. They have also been instrumental in organizing some fly-in events, including a stop by charity expedition Give Hope Wings and Edmonton-based non-profit Elevate Aviation which supports and introduces women and youth to aviation career opportunities in August 2021. These events have attracted upwards of 200 visiting aircraft and hundreds of spectators, and the Drumheller Municipal Airport has continued to grow in popularity among the aviation community, thanks to the efforts of the Bonnevilles. At the presentation were Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce President Deana Hannem, Patrick Bonneville, and Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.