“If they’re about to order something tomorrow, don’t. Prepare your report, come back and give your report in two weeks time to let us know where you’re at,” said Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire before withdrawing his motion for a staff report on the status of the sewage treatment plant in Mt. Brydges.
CAO Fred Tranquilli did not like the specific discussion, worried about litigation on breach of contract and other legal issues.
The last council already passed an over $5-million upgrade to the plant built 10 years ago, and equipment has been purchased.
“I’m concerned there are motions that cannot be met by staff in the event there are compliance issues the municipality must adhere to,” said Tranquilli.
The company that built it said at the time it was made to be easily expandable.
McGuire also withdrew his ask for a plan to bring everyone onto the sewer system to avoid water contamination.