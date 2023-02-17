Young Torontonians are questioning their faith in political leaders after Mayor John Tory announced his resignation late last week following an affair with a 31-year-old staffer.
Emilyne (Emmy) Egulu, 25, was shocked when he first heard the news. “I really saw the story as a clear example of a vast power imbalance in a relationship between a young employee and a boss,” he said.
Tory announced his resignation after Toronto Star reporters questioned the mayor's office, admitting in a press conference last Friday that he’d had a consensual relationship with a member of his staff during the pandemic that ended in the last six weeks.
Young people know all too well about abuse of power in the workplace, Egulu said.
The communications lead at Ontario Place for All, a grassroots community group lobbying to keep Ontario Place a public space, pointed to a 2020 Statistics Canadareport that found young people, women, people with disabilities and LGBTQ2S people were more likely to experience “inappropriate sexualized behaviours and gender-based discrimination.”
Relationships are problematic when one of the parties has more power and control over the workplace environment, Egulu said. “For me, it’s evident that employers truly shape the condition of an employee's work, and they have the ability to fire them. Therefore, this relationship between John Tory and the young staffer allows me to question if consent was freely given,” he added.
The situation also made him ponder if the relationship affected Tory’s responsibilities and duties at City Hall.
The situation has cast a shadow over his time in office, Egulu said. “It allows young Torontonians to be doubtful of his pledge to not tarnish the office of the Mayor.”
Egulu agrees with a recent survey that found younger people trust politicians less than older generations. The survey, conducted by Proof Strategies before Tory’s announcement, gauged the level of trust in Canada. It shows 39 per cent of generation Zers and 45 per cent of millennials think most people can be trusted, compared to 52 per cent of boomers and 76 per cent of Canadians aged 75 and older. The online survey was conducted last month using a point-scale system and included 1,502 Canadians.
“Politicians have a lot of work to do,” Proof Strategies CEO and president Bruce MacLellan said in a news release. “While trust is improving as we surface from the darkest hours of the pandemic, we see an emerging tsunami of change with younger generations losing trust and changing expectations.”
The survey calls the disparity between younger and older Canadians a “generational trust gap” due to differing perceptions of the role of government and satisfaction with politicians. Ongoing issues such as climate change and unaffordable housing costs are also creating “a new paradigm that could be a barrier to trust with younger Canadians,” the report notes.
Saman Tabasinejad, organizing director at Progress Toronto, a not-for-profitorganization advocating for a progressive city, said generation Z and millennials have not seen the government as working for them.
“We are in a worse position now, here in Toronto, than we were 10 years ago. We can’t imagine futures in the city, living in the city comfortably, and frankly, we feel like many of those in power don’t have our best interests at heart and they are not there to work for us,” Tabasinejad said. “Young people are being forced out of the city, and it's understandable why millennials and generation Zers do not trust politicians.”
While the survey notes young people value the institution of government, Egulu said: “We want leaders who keep their campaign promises and address issues that matter the most to Canadian youth.
“I hope that the next mayor can truly abide by the codes of conduct meant to prevent inappropriate sexualized behaviour from happening again at City Hall.”