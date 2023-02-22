BV Mayor Murphy concerned about looming MPAC revaluations.
By Debbi Christinck
Staff Writer
Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy’s concerns about the looming MPAC (Municipal Property Assessment Corporation) assessment of homes were not assuaged following a presentation to council or even after the viewing of a video prepared explaining tax implications on property re-evaluation.
“I’m concerned we are going to be pricing people out of their homes,” she told council and an MPAC representative last Tuesday.
Properties have not been assessed in seven years and the prices jumped for all properties in the province during the COVID pandemic. She said the average assessment went up 37 percent in BV.
“The sad fact is even if we dropped our tax rate substantially, the assessments and the housing boom after the pandemic is going to be tragic,” she said.
However, Jennifer Gruntz, the account manager for MPAC doing the presentation, disagreed.
“If you are the average type home in 2016 and you are the average type home today, your taxes should stay the same,” she said.
In her presentation she noted MPAC has information on over 5.5 million properties across Ontario. MPAC periodically conducts property valuation updates, which are referred to as reassessments, she explained. The January 1, 2023, valuation date is for the 2024-2027 tax years, she said. If there are increases, they are phased in equally over four years. Decreases are applied immediately.
If people have concerns about their assessment, they can visit MPAC’s AboutMyProperty.ca website to confirm details and see similar properties with their assessed values. If they are in dispute on their property value, they can submit a request for reconsideration.
As well, there is a video on the MPAC.ca site which explains the assessment process and taxes, she said. Mayor Murphy said she watched the video and it did not bring her much comfort.
The mayor noted the price of an average home in the county has increased substantially during the pandemic. A home which was valued at $249,000 is most likely up to $349,000 or more now, she said.
“I can’t imagine the housing boom in Renfrew County is different from other parts of rural Ontario,” she added.
She pointed out if residents appeal it will be challenging because other properties are also seeing the assessment go up.
“If you are using comparable and cost, our residents won’t have a leg to stand on when they go to my property,” she said.
Ms. Gruntz said MPAC is legislated to do the reassessments periodically, although they were halted during the pandemic.
CAO Annette Gilchrist questioned whether a representative from MPAC could be at the municipal office to answer questions when the new assessment notices come in.
“I’ve offered this at every clerk-treasurer meeting,” Ms. Gruntz said. “We have been going to other municipal offices.”
The property valuation for 2022 and 2023 is based on the 2016 assessment. A scheduled assessment in 2020 did not take place because of the pandemic.
Mayor Murphy said it is a provincial issue and she wants to address it at upcoming provincial meetings