South Algonquin Township issued a media release on April 18 apprising the community about Ontario Parks’ closure of Major Lake Road Bridge due to extremely high-water levels on the Madawaska River. South Algonquin CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin and Ontario Parks’ Park Superintendent John Swick offer additional comments and updates on this developing situation.
According to the April 18 media release from South Algonquin Township, residents along Major Lake Road were asked by Ontario Parks to evacuate due to the extremely high-water levels on the Madawaska River, which necessitated closing the Major Lake Road Bridge, which is located within a non-operational provincial park called the Upper Madawaska River Provincial Park. Those who chose to remain did so at their own risk, and it was expected that the bridge would be closed for at least 48 hours, but could be closed longer.
South Algonquin is working collaboratively with Ontario Parks and the MNDMNRF to reduce the water flows in the Madawaska River and to protect municipal and private properties and other critical infrastructure.
Martin told The Bancroft Times on April 18 that with the Madawaska River waters having risen up to bridge level, Ontario Parks made the decision to close the bridge to ensure community safety. As far as he knew at that time, a few families had decided to shelter in place while the bridge was closed, however he was unsure of the number of people who had evacuated.
Martin said he had been conversing regularly with Swick on this matter.
“John and I, through our conversations and community partnerships with other agencies, Ontario Parks today have added a couple of logs into their dam at Lake of Two Rivers and I believe the MNDMNRF that operates the dam here in Whitney either have put logs back in or are attempting to get some logs back in tomorrow. I do know that this afternoon, when staff from Ontario Parks were down to the Major Lake Road Bridge, the water levels had come down by 10 centimetres, so we’re getting some positives there,” he says.
However, Martin said that Swick had been adamant that the bridge be inspected by an engineer to confirm that there wasn’t any structural damage and that the engineer is confident with the bridge before it is reopened. As of April 19, Swick told The Bancroft Times that the engineer, Jewell Engineering, would conduct this inspection on April 20, and pending Ontario Parks’ review of the engineers’ report, may reopen the bridge to vehicles. According to Swick, Jewell Engineering has inspected this bridge in the past. As of April 20, Ontario Parks had cleared the bridge for passenger vehicles only, with load restrictions in effect.
Martin said that he was told that a comprehensive inspection would be done when the water levels drop enough so that they can check out the underside of the bridge and where it is being held up, which could be done within days or weeks depending on when the water levels decrease enough for this to be done.
Several other roads in South Algonquin had experienced localized flooding and were closed off. These were Madawaska Road at the junction to Algonquin Street to the end, Old 127 staring from 950A-B Old 127 heading south to the end, and Bennett Road. Martin says that the township public works crews will get in to make repairs and make those roadways passable again as soon as it is feasible to do so. As of April 20, the MNDMNRF had also closed off the ATV trail at Rapid Lake in Whitney due to a washout, with barricades placed at both ends of the trail.
As of April 19, according to an updated media release from South Algonquin, Old 127 staring from 950A-B Old 127 heading south to the end had been reopened, and the following day, McKenzie Lake Road (which was closed at the north end, but accessible from the south end) had also been reopened to traffic.
Mayor Ethel LaValley told The Bancroft Times that the township is looking out for its residents and doing all they can to ensure that there’s hopefully not any disasters.
“We’re working with the MNDMNRF [and Ontario Parks]. Today, things aren’t any worse which is a good sign. The township has responded very quickly to this and I’m very pleased at how things are turning out,” she says. “I guess the rest is up to nature.”