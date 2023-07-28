Family caregivers will be able to find fellowship and community on Wednesday August 2 at the Veiner Centre.
The Canadian Mental Health Association and the Caregiver Lighthouse will hold a Community Conversation event for family caregivers and service providers.
The event is intended for people who provide personal care to their family members. This will be a chance for said caregivers to meet and discuss the needs and challenges they face.
The goal of this facilitated discussion is to find out what the gaps between the services and needs are and how they can all work together to get the supports they need.
Coordinator Lorna Scott emphasizes that a lot of work regarding outreach and support to family caregivers was ended during the pandemic. Many caregivers face mental health problems and are at risk of becoming physically ill themselves.
Through discussion there will be a chance to find out what services are still available that account for caregiver needs.
“I want to hear from them on the struggles they are having in order to support them,” says Scott.
“The big goal is to gather the information.”
A report will be created in order to secure funding from an anonymous donor that can be used effectively. This will allow for the planning of events and the creation of resources, and could lead to initiatives on better strength and self-care.
The Centre is located at 225 Woodman Avenue SE and refreshments will be offered.
The event will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m.