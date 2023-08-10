After much debate, councillors in Grimsby voted to continue with a plan to look into creating a Heritage Conservation District (HCD) in the town’s Main Street East area.
Over the last three years, the town, working with Stantec Consulting, has undergone an investigation into the Main Street East area, to see if it qualifies for protections under an HCD.
The provincial government’s implementation of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, greatly affected the proposed area, narrowing it down to a small section referred to as the “Historic Residential Core,” which is defined as both sides of Main Street East between Robinson Street and Nelles Road, including 1 Strathearn Ave.
While Phase 2 of the plan doesn’t formally set out any restrictions on homes in the outlined area, it would allow staff to continue with public consultations to form a plan for the district, that would then be brought back to council.
If, at the end of it all, council voted to institute an HCD, homeowners within the outlined area would need to seek the town’s approval if they wanted to change or update elements of their home’s façade.
“HCDs are not intended to stop all change or ‘freeze’ a place within a specific time period,” Stantec’s report outlined. “Rather, they are an important community tool for balancing the ongoing needs for property maintenance and development while considering the features that define a place and its history.”
At the Aug. 8 council meeting, councillors were split on if the proposed study should continue, with some feeling like the district would be imposing too strict rules on area residents.
Earlier in the meeting, councillors heard from two in-person delegates who are homeowners in the proposed zone. Both of them are against the proposed plan.
Pamela Evans was the first to speak. Evans has been outspoken about her dislike for the proposed district since the beginning, saying it’s been an exhaustive three years as a property owner.
“The staff report is supporting this study and they state that it's due to impacts from Bill 23, stating that homes will be left unprotected that are currently protected under (the Ontario Heritage Act),” she said. “I ask who do they need protection from? The homeowners that pay the taxes on them? The homeowners that have renovated them? The homeowners that maintain them?”
Additionally, Evans said the HCD will add extra costs for these homeowners when they are trying to fix problems with their houses.
Following her was resident Ron Van Pelt, who felt the town hadn’t communicated about the proposed study with the residents enough, and question why it was coming forward in the middle of summer “when most people are away.”
There were also two submitted delegations by homeowners, both of whom were also against the proposed plan.
Grimsby’s heritage planner Bianca Verrecchia explained that the town had already budgeted to move forward with the next phase of the study. She reiterated the next phase doesn’t lay down any rules, it’s just more investigation. At the end, she said council could still back out at if they wanted to.
Mayor Jeff Jordan commented that there seemed to be a lot of animosity around the HCD discussion, but he felt it wasn’t necessary.
“People love their old homes. People love the fabric and the community of Grimsby,” he said. “I think what we really need to do is move down the road of following this HCD study, not necessarily approving it, we don't have to approve it at the end. But what we're going to get over the next months of this study is consultation from all the homeowners involved.”
Ultimately, in a near tie vote, Grimsby will be continuing with the study. Councillors Veronica Charrois, Delight Davoli, Don Howe, Lianne Vardy, and Jordan voted in favour, and Jacob Baradziej, Nick DiFlavio, Reg Freake, and Jennifer Korstanje voted against.