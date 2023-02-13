Any owner of the new Apple iPhone 14 should take heed of their device’s new setting that triggers emergency calls to local responders.
It’s sensitive for a good reason, but it could easily create more problems than it solves, especially when taking it to the ski hill.
Jasper National Park has received approximately 30 false activations from Marmot Basin so far this ski season. The source has been tracked back to the new crash detection feature on Apple’s newest version of their popular smartphone, which was first made available for sale in September.
The default feature was designed with vehicle collisions in mind. It works by automatically calling 911 in the event that the phone detects a vibration strong enough to indicate an accident.
Unfortunately, Marmot Basin’s slopes and agile athletes and recreationalists often combine well enough to make for those exact same conditions. With everything else going on, those people might not realize what has happened, or what is about to happen.
Parks Canada Dispatch responds to and investigates every 911 call, even if they come from a ski hill with its own attentive and responsive first aid staff.
All of these users have been within cell service and were able to confirm that there were no real emergencies when dispatchers contacted them.
“While this feature has not significantly impacted operations, it has the potential to,” read a Parks Canada statement emailed to the Fitzhugh.
When it is triggered, the device brings up an alert screen that reads “It looks like you’ve been in a crash.” The device then gives its owner 20 seconds to respond before it calls 911, telling the dispatcher that you’ve been in a severe crash, offering the approximate latitudinal and longitudinal co-ordinates of your location, according to Apple’s iPhone14 page.
When a crash is detected, the software won’t override any existing emergency calls, however.
If the owner is in a location without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection though, the device will attempt to contact emergency services using Emergency SOS via satellite where available.
The crash detection feature is also available on the Apple Watch 8, also launched last September.
“False calls can be time consuming; backcountry and frontcountry users should ensure their safety technology, whether it’s their phone, avalanche beacon, or emergency communication device, are up-to-date and functioning properly before departing on any adventure,” reads Parks Canada’s statement.
Parks Canada added that it reminds visitors that mobile phone coverage is limited in some locations. It encourages all visitors to plan ahead and be prepared when out in any area of the park. That includes understanding and utilizing all mobile device’s features and even traveling with satellite communication devices for travel to remote locations of the park.
It recommended planning ahead to make your experience in nature as positive as it can be.
It also says that it wants you to have those positive experiences too, and that it is willing to adapt to the times in order to do so.
“Safety is a shared responsibility,” its statement read.
“Visitor safety is of the utmost importance for Parks Canada. The Agency welcomes new technology that can support this goal.”
Apple Canada did not respond to a request for an interview. A representative of Marmot Basin said that the issue has not yet become problematic.