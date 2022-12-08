The Opokaa’sin Early Intervention Society is hosting a clothing drive in partnership with the Sage Clan, a local community group that connects with people at the street level.
Opokaa’sin offers services for the Indigenous community that include early learning, licensed childcare, family preservation, and a family resource network. The society has been in operation since 1996 and serves over 120 children, family, and youth each day. Their mandate is “Nurturing and supporting the strengths and resilience of Indigenous families, children, and youth.”
Josh Cummins is a member the Sage Clan, and described his group like this: “Sage Clan is a grassroots organization. We were founded Blackfoot. Sage stands for serve, assist, guard, engage. The grassroots part of our approach is to make connection. We’ll go out three times a week with our Sage Clan patrol, which is the magic of Sage Clan, and deliver lunches, supplies, and just have conversations. We have lots of conversations about people going to detox, treatment centres, or even in getting in touch with their families. We’re always willing to assist with that stuff. The sandwiches and the supplies that we give is the start to our connection. We’re very happy to be working with Opokaa’sin right now with their donation drive. They’ve already got half a box of supplies for us and we’ll take them out there and make sure everyone’s keeping warm.”
While Opokaa’sin is the drop-off point, the donations go to the Clan’s work on the street.
“Right to the vulnerable population,” Cummins said. The Clan is funded completely by donations and Cummins describes them as a community group, not a non-profit organization. “It’s important to say that, yes, we’re Blackfoot-funded and a lot of our volunteers are First Nations, but when you walk with us you’ll see a very diverse group.”
The Opokaa’sin and Sage Clan connection was Chevie-Lee Mitchell’s idea. Mitchell, Indigenous community support navigator at Opokaa’sin said, “We have a team member here at Opokaa’sin and she also volunteers at Sage Clan, so she mentioned to all of us here that our vulnerable population needed donations for the winter time.” She hatched the idea for a winter clothing donation drive, using Opokaa’sin as the platform.
Jocelyn Davis, Indigenous HUB Coordinator for the Opokaa’sin family resource network said, “One of the things with Sage and Opokaa’sin is it’s a mutually beneficial partnership. Sage has come and helped us out when we do different events that run late into the evening. They recently were here for our Kanotssisin, an all-night smoke where our elders and pipeholders come and they do ceremony here all night. Sage Clan has come the last two or three times, not to act as security, but just make sure that from the outside everything’s going smoothly. If there’s any way we can get them the items they need to do their job effectively, then we’ll do that. We are a community organization, and we do work with children, youth, and families, but we have to be able to support our vulnerable population as well. If that’s donating a jacket or boots during the coldest time of the year then that’s something we want to work towards.”
Mitchell said they’re putting out the call for donations starting now until Dec. 9. She said they can only take the items that are needed – not junk. Those items are new gloves, socks, and hand and feet warmers. The new or gently-used items they’re requesting are toques, scarves, winter boots, jackets, and snow pants. They’re also taking coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. They ask that all used items are washed before drop-off.
Opokaa’sin is located at 241 Stafford Drive N., and open from 8:30-4:30.
