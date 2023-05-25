A chance to learn how to make stone tools in coming to Humboldt.
The City of Humboldt Department of Cultural Services is in Partnership with Saskatchewan Archaeological Society to present a flintknapping workshop at the Original Humboldt site 11 kilometres southwest of Humboldt on Saturday, June 24.
“This is an opportunity to learn the basics of flintknapping – the art of stone tool making,” the museum said in a media release. “This workshop will be instructed by experienced flintknapper Gabriel Lamarche as he guides you through the process of turning a rock into a finished tool.”
Lamarche is a masters student in archaeology at the University of Saskatchewan. He grew up around Georgian Bay, on Lake Huron, and has lived in Saskatchewan for most of his adult life. His first experience with archaeology when he was about 12, on Beausoleil Island, the one-time home of his Anishinaabek ancestors. He is now a well-practiced flintknapper, and he is always eager to share his passion and interest in ancient crafting traditions.
There will be two workshop sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each hands-on workshop is limited to 10 participants.
Participants must be 15 or older to register and minors must be accompanied by an adult. To register drop by the Museum or Gallery in person or call 306-682-5226.
This workshop is part of City of Humboldt Department of Cultural Services Relationships Building and Reconciliation Through Living Heritage, pilot project, in partnership with Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan and Office of the Treaty Commissioner. The project is funded by Community Initiatives Fund and Heritage Saskatchewan.