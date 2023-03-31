The application period for the 2023-24 edition of the Francophone Community Grants Program (FCGP) is open, and the deadline to apply is April 28, 2023. Ontario’s Ministry of Francophone Affairs, which oversees the program, has $2 million to give.
“The FCGP plays a central role in strengthening the development of the Franco-Ontarian community by supporting non-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses that deliver French-language services or serve Francophone markets,” the Ministry outlined on its website.
For instance, the program supports projects that aim to promote the recruitment or training of bilingual Francophone staff, or to help businesses to provide products and services to the Francophone community.
There are two funding streams within the program—community and culture, and economic development. Non-profit Francophone arts and community groups are eligible to apply if they are incorporated in Ontario and have been in continuous operation in Ontario for at least two years as of the start of this year.
Municipalities and Indigenous communities and organizations are also eligible to apply, and the FCGP will cover up to 80% of eligible expenses.
As for the economic development stream, entrepreneurs and businesses that serve or target Francophone customers and communities in Ontario are eligible. They too must be incorporated in Ontario and have been in operation for at least two years in a row.
To learn more, and to apply, visit the Government of Ontario’s website and search for Francophone Community Grants Program.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.