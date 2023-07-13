In a significant stride toward greater transparency and accountability, the Huron-Perth Public Health Unit has introduced a user-friendly website called "Check What We Inspect."
This online platform allows the public to access inspection reports for various establishments, including restaurants, mobile food trucks, catering premises, grocery stores and other businesses serving food.
The website will also include the status of beach water quality and convictions of tobacco and e-cigarette retailers in the future.
With the new website, residents can make more informed decisions about the places they visit and ensure their safety and well-being.
The "Check What We Inspect" website serves as a centralized hub for accessing inspection reports conducted by the Public Health Unit.
The initiative aims to promote transparency and enhance public confidence in the health and safety standards businesses across the city uphold. By making these reports accessible to everyone, Public Health hopes to encourage establishments to maintain high standards and address any deficiencies promptly.
It also serves as a valuable tool for businesses to identify improvement areas and showcase their commitment to transparency in their business.
Public Health officials have worked diligently to develop an intuitive and user-friendly interface for the website, ensuring that navigating and retrieving information is a seamless experience for visitors. The reports are presented in a clear and concise manner, offering key details about each inspection.
The launch of "Check What We Inspect" represents a significant milestone for the Huron-Perth Public Health Department in leveraging technology to engage with the community and foster a culture of transparency.
“Disclosing inspection results online allows the public to access inspection reports more readily,” says Lori Holmes, Public Health Manager. “When supporting local businesses, look for Check What We Inspect signage at the entrance to know that the premises are inspected.”
The "Check What We Inspect" website is now live and accessible to the public. It can be accessed at www.hpph.ca/check. The Public Health Department encourages residents to take advantage of this valuable resource and contribute to a healthier and safer City of Stratford and Huron-Perth.
With the launch of this innovative platform, Huron-Perth Public Health Unit is setting an example for other jurisdictions to follow, emphasizing the importance of transparency, accountability, and community engagement in maintaining the highest standards of public health and safety.