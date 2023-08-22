A meaningful celebration marked the 50th anniversary of Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum at the Longwoods Road Conservation Area. The commemorative event not only looked back on the remarkable journey of the past five decades but also honoured the individuals who have contributed to the growth and development of the Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum over the years.
Previously accessible only on special occasions, the historic cabins at the site are transforming into accessible interpretive centers.
Allison Klages, the museum's dedicated curator, highlighted this pivotal step. Klages shared, "As we venture into the next 50 years, we are actively exploring ways to incorporate the heritage of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation and the Muncey-Delaware First Nation, not solely focusing on the Haudenosaunee, of which the local community is the Oneida Nation of the Thames."
The name "Ska-Nah-Doht," which translates to "the village stands again," perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Village and Museum. Owned and operated by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum has become a magnet for local schools, community groups, families, and global tourists who annually visit to experience the rich heritage encompassed by the Village, Museum, and Longwoods Road Conservation Area.
Established in 1973, the Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum boasts a meticulously recreated Longhouse Village, Heritage Log Cabins representing the three Indigenous communities closely associated with the Longwoods Road Conservation Area, and an informative indoor museum. The museum's inception can be traced back to a road trip undertaken by four educators in 1966, during which they identified the lack of resources chronicling the history of the region's indigenous communities.
The evolution of Ska-Nah-Doht commenced with the creation of the Village, which remains the organization's most iconic feature. The subsequent year saw the establishment of the museum. The Village mirrors a Longhouse Village that once thrived along the Antler River (also known as the Thames River) between 800 and 1200 CE, inhabited by the Haudenosaunee. The Oneida Nation of the Thames is the nearest Haudenosaunee Nation to the Longwoods Road Conservation Area.
Over the years, the Village has undergone numerous transformations, always rooted in insights shared by local indigenous community members and archaeologists who continue to delve into the area's history dating back a millennium.
Chief Todd Cornelius expressed a profound spiritual connection bridging the present and the past. "It brings us back to the days of our ancestral lifestyle, highlighting our unity and communal sharing of sustenance." He added, "Ska-Nah-Doht has been a stalwart advocate for our community's historical narrative, preserving and enlightening municipalities and community members eager to delve into the rich tapestry of Oneida history."
The 50th-anniversary celebration of Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to preserving, sharing, and honouring the heritage of Indigenous communities in Southwestern Ontario.