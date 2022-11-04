ATWOOD – Attendees of this year’s Atwood Witches Walk were in for a night of fun (and fright) as the event held its 12th annual trail of scares on Oct. 29.
Many came out to enjoy the haunted walk and enjoy the thrill of getting scared. Volunteers in costumes as well as some spooky scenes were scattered along the trail near the Elma Memorial Community Centre and the tennis courts, aimed at scaring those brave enough to walk through.
The Atwood Lions were serving wings as well at the Atwood Lions Park pavilion, where the lineups were long and the wings were delicious.
Many enjoyed the tasty dinner before completing the haunted Walk.
All proceeds from both events went to the Atwood Lions Club to help fund community projects.
