Forty residents of the Last Mountain-Touchwood constituency were presented with medals at a Saturday presentation ceremony at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
The commemorative medals were part of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty ascending the throne as Queen of Canada. The Queen approved the design at Windsor Castle on May 17, 2022. “(The medal) is a tangible way for Saskatchewan to honour Her Late Majesty for Her service to Canda, while also recognizing the significant contributions and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens.” In total, 7,000 Saskatchewan residents will receive the medal.
MLA Travis Keisig presented the medals. “It was a very nice day following the recommendations of our leftenant governor in conjunction with the government of Saskatchewan.”
Keisig noted how prestigious the medals are as it is unlikely future monarchs will reach 70 years on the throne.
During the nomination period, the call for nominations was publicized in local newspapers, and over social media, with letters sent to every mailbox in the constituency. The compiled list of confidential nominations went to the protocol office for confirmation.
“It’s an honour and a surprise to be nominated and receive an award for healthcare,” said Faith Mohr of Earl Grey.
Jeff Nachtigall, who received a medal for his contribution to the arts, had trouble believing he would be receiving the award, “It was a surprise, at first I thought it was a sting to get people for outstanding parking tickets…It was a surprise and it was really humbling. Certainly you don’t expect anything like this.” Nachtigall grinned as he told a funny family story. “It’s still taking some time to sink in. My family has been teasing me alot because my two oldest brothers named me Sir Jeffrey, it’s taken me a few years but now I’m getting close to it. So I’m earning the name.”
Other familiar faces at the ceremony were Fire Chief of the Strasbourg and District Fire Department Chief Greg Yung and long-serving volunteer Gord Baragar from the Southey Fire Department.