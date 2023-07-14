Brandon artist Elaine Rounds’ work is being showcased and celebrated in an exhibit called A Weaver’s Library at the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba from now until Aug. 12.
Rounds’ work is also included in another co-occurring exhibit called Prairie Interlace, a fibre arts exhibit running until Sept. 9. That exhibit features four twill tapestry pieces Rounds created in 1985 that represent the four seasons as seen in the Manitoba Prairies.
Rounds has been an integral part of the arts community and the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba (AGSM) since 1976, when she first started participating in a weaving class at what was then called the Allied Arts Centre. Within a few short years, her professional career had begun in earnest, with work being acquired by collections all over the world.
Rounds stopped weaving in 2000, and the remainder of her 25-year career in the arts would be spent making stationary art, including books and mail. She estimates that she has created and mailed 20,000 pieces of mail art over her life, which granted her access to an international community of artists.
“It [let] me go beyond the borders of Manitoba,” she said.
The global connection to her art enabled her to see her own environment through fresh eyes.
Rounds made her first book when she was five years old. Since then, she has been teaching the art of bookmaking to others, and is part of a group called the “Bookies,” who are now in their fifteenth year.
Part of Rounds’ artwork featured in the exhibition includes soft, handmade fabric books and other bookmaking creations that incorporate bits of things near and dear to her.
“A Weaver’s Library” includes recent bookwork of Rounds’, that highlights the use of found objects, eco-printing, and an array of binding techniques, as well as a section of mail art, both by and addressed to her.