A new piece of artwork on the side of Lincoln Museum is inspired by the roles clan mothers play in creating peace for current and future generations.
The art, by Sara General, an artist, author, researcher and language learner from Six Nations, is inspired by the story of Jikonsaseh.
“Jikonsaseh (was) a woman who helped our ancestors establish the Great Law among the nations that make up the Haudenosaunee Confederacy,” said General.
According to tradition, Jikonsaseh, or Jikonhsaseh, was an important proponent for peace between the warring nations that became the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
“Jikonhsaseh is considered by many Iroquois as the ‘mother of nations’,” said Jessica Wilson, cultural development co-ordinator at the Town of Lincoln.
The piece is titled “Sgę:no’ Eyętwahs” (She is planting the peace), a name, which was chosen because General appreciates that peace is something we can participate in and help to establish. “Our efforts now inform how future generations will know and experience it,” said General.
When creating the artwork, which was unveiled on Oct. 6, General was aided by staff from the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre, who shared information about the history of the area.
Specifically, archeologists had found evidence of a Neutral Nation settlement, including a burial ground, which has been dated to around the early- to mid-17th century.
The Neutral Nation ceased to exist both through conflict and assimilation into the Five Nations, who went onto control the area.
Through her own research, General found that Jikonsaseh was thought to be of the Neutral Nation.
“So, it seemed that creating something inspired by her could bring together all these histories of land and peoples in a meaningful way,” she said.
General thinks it’s vital to highlight Indigenous artwork in public spaces. “It creates space for relationship building, public awareness, education, discussion, healing and reconnecting,” she said.
“For me, it connects our people to the land and to each other. It is a reminder that we are still here, and the histories that have shaped our ancestor’s experience and the nations of Turtle Island are everywhere. Wherever you go, there is a story. And when we highlight different perspectives of shared moments in time, it can help everyone feel a sense of belonging.
“Also, I just love seeing people interact with and experience public art. Especially children.”
Museum staff were excited to have the artwork installed on the side of the building, a space which is designed to engage the public with contemporary art and artists without barriers, according to Wilson.
Wilson said this artwork also helps play a role in truth and reconciliation and connects the past with the present.
“(It creates a) connection between Jordan’s history and contemporary Indigenous people who live within the Niagara area,” she said.
The artwork will be on display for at least six months.