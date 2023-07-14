HURON COUNTY – u“The completion of a climate risk assessment of the county’s large bridges and culverts will help staff understand the level of vulnerability of each structure,” said Wallis, “to make more informed decisions to prioritize the management and replacement of critical transportation infrastructure.”
She provided some information to councillors, saying, “So just a bit of background on why climate risk assessment may be required for infrastructure and would be beneficial for the county. We did have climate projections and data done in 2019, demonstrating the potential climate impacts that could be occurring here in the county by 2025, and by 2050.”
Wallis continued, saying, “So by 2050, we are expected to see higher temperatures; we’re also expected to see more precipitation in larger quantities all at once rather than spread out throughout the year. And we’re also expected to see more extreme weather events happening in the county.
“So that could be anything from thunderstorms, snowstorms, ice storms, anything that is expected to increase. And unfortunately, along with these climate impacts that could be occurring and these hazards, there are implications to the services that we provide.
“Power outages could become more common, the destruction of public and private property could also become a lot more frequent, as well as flooding and erosion of our natural areas, and our farmland could become a real issue, as well as coastal erosion.
“So with these impacts in mind, the county wants to make sure that our infrastructure is built appropriately to withstand the impacts that these conditions could bring in the future, especially because a lot of our built infrastructure like our roads and bridges are meant to last for decades.”
Wallis recommended that the county use sole sourcing, which this project can utilize per the county’s Corporate Climate Change Adaptation Plan.
“The climate risk assessment will be completed by the engineering consulting firm WSP using the Portfolio Climate Risk Assessment Tool they developed and the PIEVC protocol, which provides a methodology to complete climate risk assessments for infrastructure. This protocol will be used to assess the resiliency of the county’s large bridges or culverts,” Wallis said.
“As per the county’s purchasing policy, sole sourcing is permissible for this project as WSP is the sole developer of the Portfolio Climate Risk Assessment Tool, which will allow WSP to conduct a climate risk assessment on the large portfolio of the county’s 291 large bridges and culverts.”
Wallis told council, “The assessment will consider current data but will actually be more so looking at the future projections for the weather and the climate in 20 to 30 years, essentially.”
“Climate risk and vulnerability assessments identify the likelihood of future climate hazards and their potential impacts for asset owners and operators,” a quote from WSP in the presentation said.
A Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment utilizes current and future climate projections to identify climate change impacts on assets, delivers risk profiles for each asset, helps to prioritize the management and replacement of critical transportation infrastructure and informs short and long-term municipal decision-making.
“Each asset will receive an overall risk level based on the combination of the likelihood of occurrence and severity of the impact and the overall risk level will be included in our current AMP system,” Wallis explained.
Several councillors inquired about possible duplication of services or looking at other companies with similar services.
Coun. Jamie Heffer, Mayor of Morris-Turnberry, asked, “Just my initial thoughts, reading through that report is how much of this is duplication of what we’re already doing within asset management?”
Wallis responded, saying that at this moment, no climate data is considered in the asset management plan.
“When we’re thinking about the conditions and replacements of our assets, climate factors are not currently incorporated. So this would be adding a new and innovative approach to the management of our assets,” said Wallis.
Treasurer and Director of Corporate Services Michael Bloomhagen added, “It is definitely not a duplication. We do not have this data currently in our plan, so it’s something that we do have to incorporate. We look forward to the inclusion of this information as part of the plan.”
Coun. Paul Klopp, Mayor of Bluewater, said, “I guess I heard this company has a program that is unique and nobody else has,” in response to the sole sourcing.
“Are there any other companies out there, though, that are in the field?” he asked.
Wallis said there are, but those companies are “not necessarily doing large portfolio climate risk assessments.
“So again, it’s unique in a sense that the field is just getting into doing larger portfolios. So the number of assets we’re considering. So say a year ago, we might have only been able to have 30 assets done instead of 291. So that makes a big difference, I think for this particular project,” said Wallis, adding, “we’re also sole sourcing as the company is using this tool with us, and they haven’t used it previously on bridges and culverts. So this is actually a benefit to them as well. So they are providing in kind contributions to this project as well, which is helpful with the overall costs.”
This project will cost $25,720 (plus HST) and take approximately 24 weeks. Available Gas Tax funding will be used to complete this project. In addition, WSP will be contributing $13,110 of in-kind time and resources towards this project.
County council approved the recommendation to move forward with the project.