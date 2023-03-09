There’ll be no time to be bored next week when public libraries in North Simcoe host March Break activities.
MIDLAND
Over at the Midland Public Library, programming and engagement manager Faith Roebuck Shergold said big things are planned for all ages, but space is limited and registration required on many of the events.
“This March break brings some new programming and some returning favourites,” said Roebuck Shergold.
Starting on Friday, a special “March Break Take & Make Outdoor Adventure Kit” will help get youth outdoors through the week ahead. Colouring pages, words searches, a scavenger hunt, a map of Midland murals and more will be included. While supplies last.
For eight days from Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19, a partnership with the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre will be underway where any child age 14 and under who shows their Midland Public Library card at the nature reserve will get free admission.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., seasonal favourites will be performed during a special St. Patrick’s Day concert by the students of Sistema Huronia, offered for free with all welcome to drop in.
Registration for the following events are required:
Monday: At 10 a.m., the 2009 Pixar film “Up” will be shown with popcorn and juice provided. At 2 p.m., Mini Makers will be invited to practice weaving and knot skills as they experiment with crafts and technology to make plastic lacing keychains.
During both Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m., ages 10 to 14 who are interested in learning to sew can join in making their very own cozy flannel lap quilt, perfect for reading or watching media on a chilly day; attendance for both sessions is a must.
Wednesday at 11 a.m. will provide ages 8 to 10 with the age-old art of flint knapping – making arrowheads and other edged tools – with special guest Shawn who will teach traditional ways to create these important tools.
On Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., two drag queens from the Haus of Devereaux will be providing fun stories, songs and more during storytime for all ages.
“Close out the March Break week with style and support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with this family friendly event. All are welcome,” said Roebuck Shergold.
For teenagers aged 12 to 18, safe independent choices workshops will be offered on two days from noon until 2:30 p.m.: Tuesday will feature “social & internet safety & independence”; and Thursday will offer “healthy choices, healthy relationships & human trafficking”. While earning volunteer service hours, teens will be provided pizza lunch and learn to navigate the adult world by making safe and informed choices; offered in partnership with Elizabeth Fry Society.
On Wednesday, teens aged 12 through 18 can learn about the tabletop role-playing game D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) from noon until 3 p.m. Beginners welcome, and pizza lunch will be included.
Activities requiring registration can be done through the Midland Public Library website or by phoning 705-526-4216.
PENETANGUISHENE
“Our March Break program takes place in and outside the library doors,” said Connie Cabrera, program coordinator for the Penetanguishene Public Library.
Many activities are in store for many age groups throughout the week.
Lego will be offered throughout the week as a drop-in activity, during the afternoons of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday between 2 to 4 p.m., and the morning of Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
On Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., kids aged 7 through 14 can engage their craft and design skills while making a “T-shirt with Cricut”; cost is $10.
A workshop on creating bath bombs will be hosted on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 5 through 14; cost is $5, registration required.
Bowling at Knight Haven Lanes will be offered on Wednesday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 to 14. Snacks are included with a cost of $5 per participant; registration at the library required.
The all-ages games, crafts, art and music activity “Trip Around the World” will be hosted on Friday between 10 to 11 a.m.; cost is free but registration is required by March 14.
“This year we're doing ‘T-shirt with Cricut’ and bowling for the first time during March Break,” Cabrera explained. “Lego is always popular so we do it every year. Bath bombs are popular. We do two or three bath bombs workshops a year. Trip around the world is new and open to kids of all ages.”
For more information on registration or events, visit the Penetanguishene Public Library website and social media pages or call 705-549-7164 to learn more.
TAY TOWNSHIP
The three branches of Tay Library in Port McNicoll, Victoria Harbour and Waubaushene will be celebrating the March Break with activities everywhere.
Library services coordinator Shelby Brown said that while all events and programs are free with no cost to participants, registration will be required for each.
“We haven't been able to host a full-fledged March Break in person at the library since the pandemic began,” said Brown, “so we are extra excited to get back into the library for some fun activities.”
For ages 0 to 6, several storytimes will be available. On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Early On Storytime will be available at the Victoria Harbour branch. Beary Good Storytime will also be available from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. throughout the week: Tuesday in Victoria Harbour, Thursday in Port McNicoll, and Friday in Waubaushene.
Ages 3 and up will be entertained by the No Snakes in the Library stuffy craft. The activity will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Waubaushene, on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. in Victoria Harbour, and on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Port McNicoll.
Nerf the Library will be a Port McNicoll event on Wednesday with online registration required. From 10 through 11:30 a.m., ages 5 to 8 can practice shooting targets or join in the upstairs for some freeze tag fun. During the late afternoon from 5:30 to 7 p.m., ages 9 and above can compete in a battle royale with teams of five - armed with only five projectiles. The last team standing will win.
Two all-ages game nights will be held at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday as per usual scheduled programming.
“These are a weekly program we hold; typically there is no registration required, but we are expecting a big crowd for the break so we made it a register-only for the week,” said Brown.
A Pajama Storytime Live! event will be held online Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook and Instagram for those snuggled in safely.
To contact the branches for registration or further information, visit the Tay Library website or call: Port McNicoll at 705-534-3511, Victoria Harbour at 705-534-3581, or Waubaushene at 705-538-1122 for more details.