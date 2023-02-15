Two candidates will be vying to represent the governing UCP in Lethbridge West in the next provincial election.
Rick Dempsey and Torry Tanner are hoping to earn UCP’s nomination to take on incumbent NDP MLA Shannon Phillips in the May 29 provincial election.
Tanner describes herself as an entrepreneur looking to hear from people and build relationships. Dempsey says he a businessman with an eye for financial advising, knowing how to listen to people and represent their concerns.
“With politics, it’s a natural fit for me because I have a legal degree (Bachelor of Law from the University of Saskatchewan). But also, I think that more people need to be involved in some way, shape or form. We are responsible for our governance, and for our government, and that is something that I can do, I feel a responsibility to do,” said Tanner.
“I’m an entrepreneur at heart, I’m a mediator, I’m a mom to three kids, and I’m somebody who is looking for more significance in my life. Less about success, and more about significance.”
Dempsey said he’s lived here for 30 years and “Lethbridge has served me well in my life. I have been in the financial services, I’m a financial advisor (The Master Plan Wealth Management), and one thing that has done for me, is become a very good listener.”
“With my experience in the business, I have had to come up with solutions after having all the information laid out in front of me. That is what I would hope for as leadership in any political party, to be able to gather information and make informed choices moving forward. For me, as a spokesperson as a part of the UCP party, and hopefully the MLA for Lethbridge-West, I want to continue on that regard. Listen, lean in, have a good talk and take that same voice, what I’m hearing, to the Alberta legislature.”
Growing up in southern Alberta, Tanner’s travels have taken her around Canada, now bringing her home to Lethbridge.
“I’m a mediator, I enjoy listening to people and am not quick to react. I hear other people’s opinions and ideas because, not only do I get to understand them, but it helps me to learn and better myself to grow,” said Tanner.
“This is a great platform for getting to meet people. I don’t look at it as representing, I look at it as being a part of leadership. Together we are stronger.”
Dempsey has a history with the Lethbridge-West riding, running for the UCP nomination before the 2019 provincial election. Karri Flatla, however, was chosen to represent the party.
At the time Dempsey’s wife had health concerns that took focus from his campaign. He said she is in a position where he is comfortable running again.
“I would be the MLA with ears to hear what’s going on in the constituency and take that back to government,” said Dempsey.
“I would love to be able to give back to the city that has given me so much. At the end of the day, I would sooner stand for something than against something. The current federal government, which is tied closely with the NDP, is more shutting things down or clamping things down, rather than opening up opportunities. So that is where I would have a little difference of the government role.”
“My approach to life has always been: where is the opportunity? Let’s take an informed step towards that,” said Dempsey. “I’m feeling very confident.”
“If I win the nomination, I will be thrilled to represent the people,” said Tanner. “But I’m not there yet, right now I am focused on meeting as many people as I can, and building those relationships with them.”