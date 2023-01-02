The Sobeys South Kent Lightning U18 LL1 hockey team is heading into the new year with winning on their minds.
Despite falling 3-2 on Dec. 19, the Lightning quickly turned around to find themselves back in the win column. The Lightning U18 LL1 hockey team picked up a win in their latest game on Dec. 23 with a lopsided 9-3 victory over the West Lorne Comets.
Nolan Compton led the way for the Ligh ing offensively as he notched a 4-goal game. Ryley Cammaert added three goals of his own for the hattrick.
Other Lightning players getting involved in the scoring included Drew Zapotochny, who had a 4-point night with a goal and three assists. Connor Lackie was the other goal scorer.
Jonathon Beckett had two assists, and Ayden Larkin had one as well.
“From the initial puck drop, everyone, without exception, came out clearly seeking the win and redemption over the game they lost just a few days ago,” said Head Coach Mike Pugh.
The Lightning’s head coach said the two-way play was some of the best he’s seen this season.
“The results showed, earning a much-deserved 9-3 win heading into the holiday break,” he added.
Also finding offensive success was Defenceman Owen Ramboer, who added three assists, along with Danielle Legue and Izabella Broad, who each added a helper.
“Credit goalie Isaac Johnston who played a tremendous game,” said Pugh.
Johnston, despite playing the game in the net for the Lightning, also found offensive success. The netminder also earned his second assist on the season.
As the Lightning head into 2023, they sit in fourth place in their division with 18 points. However, they also have two games on hand, as they have played just 14 games thus far.