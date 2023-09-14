SYDNEY — The community is coming together to remember and honour the life of Eleanor Marie Young.
Young's body was discovered at the bottom of an embankment at the end of Harrison Avenue in Sydney on Monday morning by an individual walking along a pathway near the end of the street. The 21-year-old Young was formerly of Eskasoni.
In the wake of her death, a vigil has been organized to pay tribute to Young's memory. The event is scheduled for today at 5 p.m. at Wentworth Park in Sydney.
Organizer Stephanie Kathryn Christmas said community healing is desperately needed after a tragedy like this.
"It is not right when a 21-year-old is found dead," said Christmas. "I believe vigils help so our loved ones' souls are not lost and wandering. We will gather at Wentworth Park and hold a ceremony. We will pray and sing."
Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death as they await the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Cape Breton Regional Police asks anyone with information that could help determine the events leading up to Young's death to get in touch with police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Mitchell Ferguson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous affairs for Cape Breton Post.