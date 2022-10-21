BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody is working closely with Arran-Elderslie Mayor Steve Hammell regarding the announced two-month closure of the Chesley hospital’s emergency department.
“The hospital situation is quite concerning,” he said.
The closure is temporary but complete, and comes with no guarantee full ER services will resume at the end of the two months.
During the Oct. 11 Brockton council meeting, Peabody strongly restated his opinion, that “use of agency nurses is demoralizing” to regular employees.
“I continue to advocate for our nurses,” Peabody said, commenting on how unfair the agency nurse situation is.
The mayor noted that the province’s Bill 124 prohibits a pay increase for staff nurses, so they go to an agency and “get paid $30 an hour more.” He told the story of one such nurse who’d said she didn’t want to work nights, but would if paid the same as an agency nurse.
The mayor said if there weren’t enough OPP officers, “they wouldn’t hire private security to patrol our streets.”
Coun. Dean Leifso commented on the report on South Bruce Grey Health Centre, saying he’d like more information. It’s been reported doctors from Chesley will be assisting in Hanover during the ER closure. “What are the facts?” he asked. “I think it’s misleading.”
Coun. Steve Adams continued with the same line of thought. “What happens if Hanover decides it doesn’t have the staff to keep its ER open? Do people have to go to Owen Sound? What’s the backup plan?”
Coun. James Lang noted the types of positions posted are part-time or require the person to work at multiple sites. “They’re not appealing,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Dan Gieruszak seemed to sum up what his fellow council members were saying, by commenting, “It seems it’s still ‘business as usual’ conservative approach. There are 49 openings. We’re on the verge of a catastrophe here!”
He went on to say he’d like to see an “innovative approach” that goes outside “business as usual” and encourages future councillors to push for that, “to make this process a success.”
Peabody referred to the composition of the hospital board, as per the letter from the Friends of the Walkerton and Chesley Hospitals group.
Gieruszak commented that hospital board members appointed by municipal councils would make for better communications, although it’s something hospital boards avoid because of the “fear of becoming politicized.”