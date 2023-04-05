Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
EVANTUREL TOWNSHIP - Evanturel Township is hoping to have some surface treatment completed on a few sections of road in the township this summer.
Evanturel treasurer Lisa Daley said the township is looking at having surface treatment on a section of Kap-Kig-Iwan Road, and also onto Spruce Grove Road, in order to create a safer corner at the intersection there.
Surface treatment is also planned for a section of Third Street which runs outside of the Town of Englehart's boundary and into the township. A section of Bryan's Road near the railway track is also to receive surface treatment.
Companies able to provide surface treatment are being asked to respond by 4 p.m. on April 11 if they are interested in the project.
Daley said the project will be funded through the township's Gas Tax fund.
She said the township has been working toward getting the work done for a couple of years but "time constraints while things got figured out with the move" meant the township was not ready for the project until this year. The township has recently moved its municipal buildings to a new location on Bryan's Road.