Shiloh Spencer wants the community to remember that drug users are people.
“See the human being behind the stigma,” she said at this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day gathering.
Spencer, who is an outreach worker with Living Space, shared her own family's story at the gathering, along with her experiences as a front-line worker.
“We have more agencies, more front-line workers, but we also have more stigma, we also have more people angry. There’s a lot of good and bad going on,” she said.
In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, about 70 people shared stories, grief and the importance of harm reduction when using drugs at Gillies Lake this morning.
“This is a global campaign to publicly mourn the losses in our community,” said Christianne Blain, one of the event’s organizers. “Overdose deaths can happen to anyone and not just people who are homeless or struggling with substance use dependency.”
The importance of having difficult conversations with family about drug use was highlighted and Blain said that those uncomfortable moments are better than the alternative.
“The take-home message is to start to be open and start talking to our kids at a young age around substance use and start getting educated,” she said. “You can have those tough conversations and not have tough things happen.”
International Overdose Awareness Day has been recognized since 2001 and is observed all over the world on Aug. 31.
The focus here in Timmins stayed on the personal stories of those who have lost loved ones to overdose, and their experiences, as well as front-line workers who face the challenges the opioid epidemic brings with it.
Information on the opioid issues in the city is available, said Spencer.
“The information’s out there, it’s easy to access, there are plenty of workers that you can talk to at any time,” she said. “It’s a lack of wanting to understand, they just see a problem and not what the solution is.”
For Timmins Police Const. Joel Faubert, there's a need to meet people where they are, rather than where people want them to be.
“It’s about not giving up,” he said. “Really not giving up on society is the most important thing right now.”
At one point, Faubert said he had a very different view on drug use and those involved in it.
“I didn’t believe in harm reduction, I honestly didn’t,” he said. “Once you get that real-life experience, you start learning and educating yourself.”
Mayor Michelle Boileau and Seamus Murphy, deputy chief of standards and community services at CDSSAB both shared their personal connections to the overdose crisis with the gathering as well.
The city is in the process of finding a place to set a purple bench in memory of those lost to overdose.
The theme of this year’s event was “recognizing those people who go unseen,” and the purple bench was kept empty to leave room for those who have been lost to overdoses.
Attendees were welcomed to write the names of lost loved ones on the bench as a tribute.
There is hope that the conversations happening at the event won’t stop just because the day ends.
“Don’t just stop talking about International Overdose Awareness Day, continue having the conversation around policy change and around regulated drug supply,” said Blain. “We can work together toward a future that is much brighter than the one we have in front of us.”