Kahnawake is a vibrant community with diverse mental-health and wellness needs, and that’s the crux of a new campaign that will see Onkwata’takritáhtshera and Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) begin to put together a comprehensive community wellness plan. This plan aims to bring stakeholders together to come up with something that will benefit the next seven generations, the organization’s director said.
“In the coming months, we’ll meet with community members, focus groups and others in the community to find out how the community views wellness, and how we can best format our services and come up with a plan,” said KSCS executive director Derek Montour. “Obviously, in a lot of communities, whether they are First Nations or non-Native, there are going to be differences of opinion. The challenge for us is to do it in such a way that we can still move forward together.”
The Community Wellness Plan was launched with a festive event Tuesday featuring a taco lunch and speeches from stakeholders.
Montour said the event was held to raise awareness of the Community Wellness Plan so that when KSXS goes to meet with groups, stakeholders and other community groups with interest in such a plan that they are also aware of its existence, he said.
“We wanted to make it a big event so that people know what we are talking about when we go to ask for meetings and when we need to discuss it,” Montour said. “That’s why we held the launch; in order to make people aware that it’s there.”
Montour said the challenges facing Kahnawake and its mental-health and wellness team are not unique to the community but pose a substantial challenge nonetheless.
“Things that do get discussed are addiction, trauma, violence faced by community members, Residential Schools and of course, mental wellness,” he said, adding he hopes to find enough collaboration in the community in coming months to begin to formulate the plan.
“To me, Kahnawake can do anything,” Montour added. “How we do this will ensure the success of our next seven generations and that is our main focus at this time. We will decide it together.”