Recreation cost sharing agreement – Lou Jeffries Community Centre
Gananoque town council has authorized the mayor and clerk to sign a one-year recreation cost sharing agreement with the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands for the Lou Jeffries Community Centre.
The current recreation cost sharing agreement expired on Dec. 31.
Staff had prepared a renewal agreement for the next two years, however, for their part, TLTI agreed to a one-year agreement only.
The Township, it was noted, would like to have a full renegotiation of the 2024 agreement as soon as possible. It has concerns about sharing in capital costs, non-resident fees, usage, and alternative options (providing residents with subsidies instead of a cost sharing agreement).
Appointment of Poet Laureate
Gananoque council has appointed Gretchen Huntley as the town's Poet Laureate for another four-year term.
Appointments to boards and panels
Gananoque recently made a series of appointments to different boards and panels.
Council has appointed the following additional citizen members to the Trees and Trails Advisory Panel for this term of council: Doug Bickerton and Therese Conway.
Meanwhile, council appointed Lisa Robichaud, Carolyn Harding, Katherine Christensen, Randall Smith and Ray Steadman to the Downtown Business Improvement Area board of directors.
Council also added Kathleen Warburton and Lynn Lambert to the Gananoque Public Library Board.
And it appointed Graeme Brown, Trusha Tanna, former mayor Ted Lojko, Peter Sweet and Natalie Robertson to the Toursim Advisory Panel.
Award of service contracts
Gananoque council has authorized a three-year agreement with Jet Electrical Contractors Inc., to provide electrical contractor services for the town.
Council also authorized a three-year agreement with Green Maples Environmental to provide janitorial services to the town.
Community grants
Gordon Cooke from the Gananoque Pride Alliance appeared before council and requested a community grant in the amount of $5,000. Council approved the request.
Council then approved a 2023 community grant to the Gananoque Recreational Pickleball Club in the amount of $5,000 for the purchase of wind screens at the Gananoque tennis and pickleball courts.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)