With another full month of events the Taber Public Library is still looking to do more for their community as they orchestrate their biggest event, this year, in the form of a block party scheduled for the later part of this month. Once again, the program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, Dawn Kondas, was able to lay out all that was in store for the month of May.
“We start the month off with a book sale,” said Kondas. “That’s going to go on for two weeks and it is books that have been donated or ones that we have pulled from the shelf. Same as usual, same prices.”
This book sale started yesterday on May 2 and will go all the way until May 13.
“Also this month twice we are going to have the Ukulele Jam, one for May 6, and the other time on May 12, and that usually goes on every two weeks anyways. That’s for people who already know how to play but want to play with a group, we do different types of music, and there’s different types of ukuleles also. Everybody’s welcome to come to that.”
The ukulele jam on May 6 is starting at 1:30 p.m., whereas the jam on May 20 is beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“On May 9 Cindy from Sunnyside Nursery is going to be doing a class called Plant Pots with Pizzazz, and that is to just make your outdoor planters look real nice, maybe something a little bit different than what you’ve been doing. She will be talking about different soils, fertilizer, watering, and stuff like that. She’s going to bring everything with her. You don’t have to bring anything, and that’s free, but if people could pre-register, that would be awesome.”
This program will begin at 6:30 p.m., and individuals are instructed to use the east doors as it will be held within the program room of the library.
“On Friday, May 12 there’s a program called Talk with the Property Tax Assessor, and this is the fellow that actually does the property tax assessing in Taber is coming to talk about the process of how he does it,” said Kondas. “It’s not for individuals to talk about their own assessment because he doesn’t have that information with him. The Mayor will also be there if you want to know where the money goes. He’ll handle any other questions. That’s at 11 o’clock in the morning in our program room. Later that day, there’s going to be a class called Make a Mother’s Day Card. It will be for little kids and kids can come and make their mom a Mother’s Day card. That should take about an hour. They need to pre-register for that, too.”
The Make a Mother’s Day card program will be beginning at 1:30 p.m.
“Then on May 17 our senior speaker series is all about gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and again pre-registration is ideal but not necessary.”
The senior speakers series will once again start at 10:30 a.m.
“Then on Friday the 19th our family movie night is the Descendants. There is a girl in town who always comes, and she wanted to pick it, so that’s why it’s called Aurora’s pick, and we will provide popcorn, but you can bring other snacks if you want. If you do come, because the front doors will be locked, just use the east doors and they will be open.”
This movie night will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“May 20 right after the Ukulele Jam we are going to have the open mic. That is for anybody in town who wants to come and sing or play or whatever.”
Like the usual open mic, this will be running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“On May 24 it’s Music and Munchies and we’re featuring two kids from Ace Place school, Caitlyn Nguyen and Mikalya Kress, so bring your lunch and listen to the girls play the keyboard.”
Once again, this will be happening at noon during the lunch hour and people are encouraged to bring their lunch and listen to the music provided.
“Our big event for the year, which is on Wednesday, May 24, is we’re having a block party, and that’s for parents and families to come by and find out what activities are going on this summer for them to do,” said Kondas. “We’re going to have a food truck hopefully, there’s a lot of people that I haven’t heard back from yet, but we’re going to have the street blocked off so we can have some activities just in behind the library, we have a bouncy castle. Story time is going to be by Eagle Spirit Nest Community Association, the mayor will be there for a meet-the-mayor booth, Summer Reading Program, also the Vacation Bible Camp, Taber Food Bank, the Taber Recreation Department, FCSS, and Family Connections Mental Health Capacity Builders from Horizon School Division will also be there. The Feather Ranch Equine will talk about what they do in their programs and they’ll probably have one of their horses for assisted learning. Hopefully more agencies are going to be coming aboard along with the rest of our neighbours.”
This block party is planed to run for two hours starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
“Then on the 25th the next day we’re doing Trivia Night at the Legion it starts at 6:30 p.m., and you can come out as team or not. There is small prizes again.”
This night of trivia will be kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
“Then on Wednesday, May 31 there’s going to be two sessions on Cancer Clinic Talks, and it’s a focus group for people who have had cancer, learning how they had cancer and how the community kind of helped them,” said Kondas. “You can come either at 10 a.m., or at 4:30 p.m. but you need to call 587-774-7675 to sign up. There will be lunch, drinks and such.”
The 10 a.m. version of this program will run till 12:30 p.m. whereas the 4:30 p.m. will run until 7 p.m. To bring everything to a close Kondas quickly provided an overview of what is planned to come to the library next month.
“As for June, we have some things coming up for Pride Week, we have some things coming up for seniors week, and then National Indigenous People’s Day is on the 21st. We will be there in the park for that. A busy couple months coming up.”