Off-road vehicle use and Cavan Monaghan Township’s relationship with the City of Peterborough were among the issues discussed at a candidates’ meeting Tuesday night featuring Ward 2 (Cavan) hopefuls along with candidates running for mayor and deputy mayor in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Moderator J. Murray Jones — Peterborough County warden and Douro-Dummer Township mayor — relayed questions from constituents at North Cavan Public School.
On off-road vehicles (ORVs) — Cavan Monaghan prohibits their use on township roads — numerous candidates said they would support resuming talks about the issue.
“I see no reason why ORVs can’t be used on township roads,” said former Peterborough MP Dean Del Mastro, who’s running to become deputy mayor against Coun. Ryan Huntley.
“Mostly what I hear from people (who oppose ORV use) is hooliganism. (The majority doesn’t) ride fast. They’re not looking to terrorize the roads and a lot of them are used for utility …,” continued Del Mastro, adding that he’d back a “common sense, common ground position that allows ORV riders to use township roads.”
Ward 2 candidate Valerie Kent said, “If the operator has a valid driver’s licence, is wearing a helmet and is conforming to all the requirements of the safe operation of a vehicle, they should be able to use the road.”
Huntley said current ORV rules on township roads are the result of two-and-a-half years of talks that ultimately “kept breaking down.”
“It became an ‘all or nothing’ conversation … When we were pressed and were told it’s ‘all or nothing’, council went with nothing. I’m willing to have more conversations about this if something comes to the table that does make sense — not ‘all or nothing.’ That’s how I stood before and that’s how I still stand today.”
Former Peterborough mayor and Cavan Monaghan mayoral hopeful Daryl Bennett said prohibition isn’t the answer.
“We can come up with a plan that makes it workable for people who want to use an ATV in a business or farm related scenario or beyond to ensure they get things done,” he said.
Ward 2 candidate Gerry Byrne said “if there’s an issue with some (drivers) … don’t punish everyone in the township. It’s a rural community. It fits and people want it.”
On the township’s relationship with the city, the conversation turned to the decades-long issue of annexation.
“I get discouraged when I come into the City of Peterborough during election time and I only see the same names on the same signs,” said Deputy Mayor Matthew Graham, who’s running for mayor.
“There’s a cycle and they’re not new and that’s annexation 101. It’s not a new idea. It’s not helping anybody. What we really need is a new attitude and a new perspective to change the course of the conversation.”
Ward 2 incumbent Bill Shaw said communication is the cornerstone of co-operation. “We have reached olive branches out to the city on a few occasions with no response,” adding that he hopes progress can be made with a new council.
Bennett spoke about the relationship from the city’s perspective.
“We have very poor communications with the city. I was on the other side for a period of time. I know what it felt like because there wasn’t the communication there should have been,” he said.
“They think they have a need for acreage and yet they just approved their official plan which said we have all the land we need for the next 30 years, so why are they even talking about it?”
Ward 2 hopeful Janet Heeringa said maintaining good relations with the city, while “not giving into what they want” will be key for the incoming council.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.