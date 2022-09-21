The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and the Town of Gananoque hosted a Casino Recognition Event recently in Rockport.
The event is normally an annual occurrence but has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Representatives from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG), the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands joined staff and council from both municipalities as well as representatives from local groups who received community grants funded through OLG under municipal contribution agreements.
Representatives from community grant recipients included the Gananoque Canoe Club, Lyndhurst Turkey Fair, Frontenac Arch Biosphere Network, the Gananoque Arts Network, Seeley’s Bay Area Residents’ Association and several others.
Since the casino opened in 2002, TLTI and Gananoque have each received more than $30 million under the municipal contribution agreements.
The annual recognition event is an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution that the casino makes to the host communities not through the contribution agreements but as an employer and economic driver in the area.
In appreciation of the 20-year partnership with OLG and the casino, the Town and Township presented Great Canadian Entertainment and Shorelines Thousand Islands Casino with a commemorative plaque.
“I am thrilled to take part in this event and have an opportunity to thank not only the casino and OLG for 20 years of support for our communities but also those organizations who work tirelessly to make the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and the Town of Gananoque welcoming, healthy and vibrant,” said TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.
“I look forward to the township’s partnership with the casino and OLG continuing for many years to come as well as the support for local groups through the township’s community grant program.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)