COBALT - Soup's On in Cobalt every fourth Saturday of the month.
The Soup's On program was started by a group of dedicated community volunteers earlier in the year, with the first free lunch made available on February 25 at the St. James Anglican Church in Cobalt.
With a kitchen and dining area, the church lends itself well to the service.
"There's a lot of people in the community who want to see this happen," said volunteer Barb Dombroski at the church May 27 during the most recent lunch.
Currently about 20 people are coming out to enjoy the meal of a free soup and bun. Dombroski said volunteers are able to make enough soup for 100 people, and are waiting for the program "to take off. We would like people to come," she said.
The dining area can hold 50 people at a time, but Dombroski pointed out that the Soup's On event takes place over two hours, "so not everybody comes at the same time." The lunch is always served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Nickel Street.
Two different types of soup are served, and most recently Brenda Brooks, formerly of Brooksy's Restaurant, made chicken noodle soup and cream of broccoli soup.
"It's not always the same," Dombroski said of the lunch.
The volunteer group is trying the program out for a year, she said, and donations are always welcome.