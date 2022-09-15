Mickaela Boll (17), a Grade 12 student of Holy Cross Collegiate, has been awarded the first Alberta Band Association (ABA) Mike W. Achtymichuk Memorial Scholarship.
The award was created by Joyce Howdle and Olga Achtymichuk to honour the memory of Mike Achtymichuk. On an annual basis, $1,000 will be granted to a junior or senior high school student wishing to enhance their musical education, within the province.
This is defined by activities such as participation in MusiCamp Alberta, private music lessons, joining a community ensemble, playing in honour bands, or a similar musical enrichment activity.
Boll has decided to use her scholarship to aid in funding her participation with the Calgary Stampede Showband in order to enhance her percussion skills, and apply for a Bachelor of Music and Education (B.Mus/B.Ed) post high school.
“I was with a friend the day I got the letter from ABA, and it was handwritten. She (my friend) encouraged me to open it right away and it was a very exciting moment,” said Boll. “I applied for it after I went into the Youth Wind Symphony Band from ABA, and then they sent my band teacher an email saying that I could apply for the scholarship.”
The application criteria for the scholarship, as indicated on their website, suggests the ABA seeks students who are involved in a school or community band program, demonstrate financial need, contribute to musical activities within their school or community, demonstrate enthusiasm for music and a desire for excellent musicianship, and showcase evidence of musical potential and leadership.
According to Boll, her participation with the Calgary Stampede Showband requires an investment of $1,300 to join. For her, the scholarship will considerably reduce her entrance costs.
Boll added her enthusiasm for music stemmed from her participation junior high band, following a distinct disliking for the subject while in elementary school.
“When I was in elementary school I hated music class, it was always boring. I was going into second semester Grade 7 (and) I had no other options to pick so I was like, ‘I’ll try the band’ and then I just stuck with it ever since,” said Boll. “I think it was partially the band teacher and then just the environment. It was very much a group environment, it wasn’t toxic. We grew by helping each other grow individually as players, it’s definitely a team building thing.”
Boll explained her drive to become a music teacher is to do for other kids what music did for her, helping her grow, deal with personal issues and present an opportunity to be a part of a community.