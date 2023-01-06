The case of a Saint John-area man who urinated on his wife of over 40 years and hit her with a belt during an alcohol-fuelled night of “unrelenting terror” has shocked both a seasoned judge and the Crown prosecutor.
“I just can’t fathom it,” Crown prosecutor Chris Titus said during the sentencing for the 60-year-old man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban in order to respect the privacy of his victim.
“I don’t know how you could treat anyone like that, especially someone you’ve been married to, and had children with, and been together for that length of time,” Titus continued, calling the man’s behaviour “really, really offensive."
According to the agreed-upon facts of the case, on July 13, 2022, the man’s alcoholism hit a fever pitch.
After drinking heavily one day he stripped naked and began propositioning his wife for sex, pestering her as she moved from the bedroom to the kitchen and back again in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and dodge his advances, court heard.
At one point, the man stood over his wife, kissed her on the forehead and then urinated on her lap, saying “that’s what I think of you," court heard.
According to the facts read into record, the man also made reference to his wife being his property, called her a degrading slur, hit her with a belt and grabbed her by her hair and neck.
Judge Kelly Ann Winchester summed it up in a single word: "Degrading."
The man pleaded guilty to assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and breaking the terms of his peace bond following a 2021 altercation with his wife of a similar nature.
He served more than 100 days in remand at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, and during that time, the couple made amends, court heard.
Defence attorney Wes McIntosh said the man had lived through a rough time over the past 18 months, which included the death of a close family member, numerous health concerns, a brief stint on prescription opioids and losing his job, all of which contributed to his alcoholism.
“I’m a broken man,” the accused said, addressing the court.
He said isolation brought back previous issues with depression and panic attacks, and he started drinking again due to side effects from prescription medication.
“I don’t want to rehash the situation. I’m a work in progress, but all I can say is, I’m trying.”
McIntosh said the man has also started seeing a counsellor and attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous-style programming, but family finances prohibited him from attending an in-patient addiction treatment clinic.
“He is making the efforts to essentially better himself,” McIntosh said. “If the court wants proof of that, they only need to look at the court and see his wife is sitting next to him, not across from the court away from him. That’s where she would be if he didn’t change.”
The lawyer said his client has repeatedly said he’s ruined his relationship with his wife and their children, saying it’ll never be the same.
“But he’s trying to pick up the pieces, essentially, and cobble together something that resembles the way things were,” McIntosh said.
Winchester noted the wife’s victim impact statement said she was “functioning fine” and did not fear her husband.
“Functioning. That’s not a word we often hear in court,” the judge said. “I can tell she’s loving you, and though she hasn’t said it, this had a grave psychological effect on her.”
Winchester said the man subjected his wife to "a night of unrelenting terror" with his abuse.
"Of all the people to assault and threaten, obviously the person you love the most beside your children, is your wife," she said.
Winchester sentenced him to two months of house arrest, wherein he can only leave his home when accompanied by a family member, with the exception of attending appointments with doctors and counsellors.
After that, he’ll serve 12 months on probation, under conditions of keeping the peace with his wife and attending counselling sessions, as well as abstaining from possessing or drinking alcohol. He was also instructed not to enter any liquor stores in New Brunswick.
Winchester said the man abstaining from alcohol was a “life sentence,” but one his wife would have to enforce, not the courts.