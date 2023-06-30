West Nipissing is gearing up for an epic Canada Day celebration, one organizers claim may be remembered as “your best Canada Day yet.” Most events take place at the Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena at 219 O’Hara Street in Sturgeon Falls.
Fireworks fanatics, be warned, there will be no show this year. A fire ban is in effect throughout the municipality, and as the Municipality’s Fireworks by-law outlines, “all fireworks are prohibited during a provincial-mandated restricted fire zone,” so remember that if you were planning to blast some off on your property. Change your plans.
On the bright side, the municipality plans to reschedule the fireworks once weather and fire regulations permit.
Cross your fingers for weather, as there's 40 per cent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. At least it will be warm, with highs of 25 degrees that will feel closer to 31.
On Saturday, July 1st the festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a mixed three on three basketball tournament taking place in the parking lot of the Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena. There are various categories for 13 years and up, and registration is $60 per team. Contact Nathan Sauve nathanfsauve@gmail.com to register.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is a Community Market within the arena with various vendors, local entertainment, and plenty of games for the kids. Admission is free but bring cash for the vendors and food booths.
The municipality is partnering with West Nipissing Dream Catchers to offer a variety of activities throughout the day. You can call 705-358-3555 to secure a vendor space for next year or see if one may still be available for Saturday.
There will be live music throughout most of the day with Dan and Dani from Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the arena, and Adreanne and Friends are taking the stage from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. At 2 p.m., MEP (Melanie and Eric Pilon) keep the tunes going.
From lunch until four, Tickled Teals Entertainment will set up in the arena for face painting and balloons.
The day winds down with an evening concert and live painting, brought to you by West Nipissing Dream Catchers. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marcel Noël Hall at the Community and Recreation Centre, also at 219 O'Hara St, Sturgeon Falls. Admission is free.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.