Theatre, live music, art exhibitions and more – here is everything worth scheduling between Nov. 7-20.
For the full roundup, see below.
Lizzo
A feisty start to the week is provided by flute-wielding songstress Lizzo, who will be taking to the Rogers Arena stage on Monday. Having just released fourth studio album Special, fans can expect a selection of new material alongside classic hits like About Damn Time, Boys and Good As Hell.
Nov. 7, Rogers Arena. Visit the Roger’s Arena website for tickets.
Stand Festival
Through workshops, performances and panel discussions the second-annual STAND Festival celebrates the work of immigrant and refugee artists. Blink and you'll miss it: the festival finishes on Tuesday, but there are plenty of events filling up those two days, like the Celebrate Accents workshop and the Chinese Got Talent event.
On until Nov. 9, Presentation House Theatre. For a full list of remaining events visit the theatre's website.
Foil Arms & Hog
Irish sketch comedy group Foil Arms and Hog have graced the Edinburgh Fringe Festival stage, radio stations, television screens, Youtube and all social media. Their far-reaching, all encompassing comedy act is hard to pinpoint, but with just under a million likes and follows on Facebook and 500,000 YouTube subscribers the trio must be doing something right. See for yourself on Saturday, when the three take to the stage of the Vancouver Playhouse.
Nov. 12, Vancouver Playhouse. Times and tickets can be found on the Vancouver Civic Theatres website.
Mini Golf and Patio Party
As part of The Craft Beer Festival Week Streetcar Brewing are hosting a mini-golf party on their patio, with a 3-hole course putting green. Hungry? The Wings food truck will be on-site serving their signature chicken wings, so there's plenty on offer to ensure to you reach the end course sufficiently satiated.
Nov. 7, Streetcar Brewing. Visit The Shipyards District website for more information.
Foals
Indie rock fans will be flocking to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this Friday, where British band Foals the will be taking over the stage for the evening. Their Life Is Yours tour follows the release of their seventh studio album of the same name, a upbeat selection of songs that focus on embracing joy in life after the pandemic.
Nov. 11, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Purchase tickets via the theatre's website.
FANS Tribute To the Arts
Local acting talent Colleen Wheeler alongside Master Coast Salish weavers Chief Janice George and Buddy Joseph have been acknowledged for their contributions to the North Vancouver arts scene with FANS (Fund for the Arts on the North Shore) Distinguished Artist Awards. Open to the public, locals are encouraged to support North Vancouver creative talent by attending the gala – where there will be live performances, silent auctions and a dinner to accompany the award gifting.
Nov. 10, Presentation House Theatre. For tickets and more information visit the NSFans website.
Beyond King Tut Technology-driven immersive exhibitions are taking over the art world, and the latest to touch down in Vancouver might just be the most captivating yet – especially for history buffs. The exhibition unlocks the 3,300-year-old story of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun via nine multi-sensory galleries, debuting 100 years to the day of the discovery of his tomb in the Valley of the Kings.
Until Jan. 8, Vancouver Convention Centre. For more information and tickets visit the Beyond King Tut website.. Chutzpah! Fest Chutzpah! festival is back for another year, bringing with it a refined selection of dance, theatre, music and comedy that celebrate Jewish stories, viewpoints and values. This year’s edition begins on Thursday, with highlights that include stand-up comedy with American-Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, and a night of music with composer Stephen Sondheim.
Until Nov. 24, various locations. For the full lineup of events and venues, click on the Chutzpah Festival website.
Re-Wilding
West Vancouver’s Silk Purse Arts Centre shines a light on the works of artists who live within the local community. This month, North Vancouver multidisciplinary artist Cath Hughes is hosting Re-Wilding, a series of layered, vibrant collages that have been inspired by climate change and our relationship to the environment.
Until Nov. 13, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more details, click West Van Arts Council website.
Words From Wartime
In light of Remembrance Day, the Museum of North Vancouver is hosting an exhibition dedicated to communication that occurred through the wartime era. Correspondence, diaries, stories and photographs tell the story of the home-front and the front lines for North Vancouver residents.
Nov. 11, MONOVA. More information can be found on the museum's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.