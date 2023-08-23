The M.D. of Taber is offering financial assistance to those pursuing education in agricultural studies.
“In a dedicated effort to nurture the growth and development of the agricultural sector, the Municipal District of Taber in partnership with the Agricultural Service Board, (believes) the introduction of an Agriculture Bursary program stands as a beacon of support for aspiring individuals in the field,” Carley Grant, Communications Coordinator for the M.D. of Taber, said. “This program not only highlights our commitment to advancing the industry but also underscores their dedication to investing in the future of agriculture.”
Grant says that four $500 bursaries are awarded each year, and once per individual, to meet varying educational needs and are a manifestation of the district’s recognition of the importance of nurturing young talent.
The bursaries, Grant says, hold a clear purpose: to provide financial assistance to students pursuing education in agricultural studies. Grant states that the Agricultural Bursary program has been making a significant impact since its establishment in 2004, serving as a testament to its importance.
“The creation of these bursaries is a clear demonstration of the municipality’s dedication to the growth and prosperity of agriculture,” Grant said. “It is a progressive step towards building a strong foundation of capable and motivated individuals who will lead the industry into the future.”
The Municipal District of Taber’s Agricultural Service Board, Grant says, envisioned a way to address the shortage of skilled individuals in agriculture and create opportunities for students to thrive in the sector and approved the program.
“With the objective of fostering innovation, sustainability, and expertise in the agricultural domain, these bursaries play an essential role in encouraging young minds to explore and contribute to this vital sector,” Grant said.
Grant says that those who apply for the bursaries must have resided within the M.D. of Taber prior to enrolment and must also provide proof of enrolment in an accredited post-secondary institution. Prospective candidates, Grant says, must also demonstrate a strong commitment to pursuing agricultural studies, exhibit academic achievements, and present their aspirations to contribute positively to the agricultural industry.
“Recipients of these bursaries are empowered to pursue their educational aspirations without the added financial stress, allowing them to focus more intently on their studies and hands-on experiences in the agricultural field,” Grant said. “By lessening the financial burdens associated with education, the program opens doors for students to explore innovative approaches and technologies within the industry.”
Applications for the bursaries, Grant says, are due August 31, 2023. Grant says the application involves submitting academic records, demonstrating their commitment to agriculture, and outlining their future aspirations within the industry. More information about the application and the application process can be found at: www.mdtaber.ab.ca/p/ bursaries.