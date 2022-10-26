Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - Mita Gibson has been elected mayor of Cobalt with 135 votes.
Incumbent councillor Angela Adshead, who also ran for the position, received 101 votes.
Mayoral candidate Rod Prior received 99 votes, and past councillor Mike Harrison received 34.
Mayor George Othmer opted not to run for the upcoming term.
Gibson commented in a telephone interview October 25 that she has been reaching out to Cobalt residents to develop a good support system with them and has received "tons of feedback."
On October 22 she went to 40 to 50 homes where she received "a lot of new ideas... a lot of concerns." She said comments received contained "good possible solutions that I can bring forward to council and council can mull over." Some of the topics were about crime, landlords, and policing.
"They were all good ideas in addition to what I plan to bring forward."
Gibson said she is happy that Doug Wilcox was the lead among the elected councillors and said Wilcox would be her first choice as deputy mayor.
The new council members "all have the best interest of the community I believe."
She said messages of support have been "rolling in, and my family is very proud." She added she would not be in this position if it wasn't for her wife Jennifer Pereira, and sons Léoden and Thain.
She expressed thanks to all her supporters, and especially to her family.
Gibson considers herself to have already been on the job for the last four months, she said.
"I do have very ambitious goals I want to get accomplished here."
RESULTS
In other results:
Incumbent councillor and past mayor Doug Wilcox was returned for another term with 193 votes.
Incumbent councillor Gary Hughes was also returned to council with 192 votes.
Joining the council for the upcoming term are Jim Starchuk (190), Harry Cooper (161), and Angela Hunter (159).
Incumbent councillor Pat Anderson has also been returned for another term with 150 votes.
Unsuccessful in their bid for council were: Jennifer Pereira (137), Rene Lafleur (135), past councillor Gary Bigelow (124), Veronica Lizotte (119), and Joe Wink (106).
Not making a bid for the next term of council was Councillor Matthew Johnson.
The inaugural council meeting of the new council will take place on November 15.