Southern Alberta Youth Range Days are happening from July 18-20.
The camp is being held at Del Bonita in the heart of Cardston County, and topics covered will include rangelands, watersheds and natural resource management.
Youth will participate in activities revolving around riparian health, rangeland management education, water sports, along with identification of wildlife and plants. There will also be presentations and infield activities, along with camping and fun outdoor activities.
Youth of all ages are invited. Cost is $80 per person and space is limited, with registration closing June 20. For more information, email youthrangedays@gmail.com.