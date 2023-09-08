Dufferin County may soon have its own film festival focused on showcasing local independent artists and bringing more people to the area.
As a seasoned event planner and communicator, Kelly McDowell said she has been looking into bringing a film festival to the county since the beginning of the year.
She's partnered with film producer and local entrepreneur Nick Rose and filmmaker and project manager Christine Hann to make it happen. The three serve as the team behind the Dufferin Film Festival (DFF).
After attending a few local film festivals, McDowell said she was disappointed that there were no workshops, networking or social events for people to participate in.
DFF will be open for current and emerging filmmakers to network and gain experience in the industry. McDowell and her team want to bring that experience to Dufferin.
While the festival references Dufferin, the current plan is to host it in Orangeville in early August 2024.
“It is a beautiful town, it is a gorgeous place to visit, it has so many amenities and there's no reason why there shouldn't be more for not only local people to attend but others to come attend as well,” McDowell said.
The event will include an opening night red carpet, a gala screening party and industry forums and networking. Organizers are hoping to host it at Theatre Orangeville, in the Orangeville Opera House.
According to the Dufferin County Tourism Strategy & Action Plan, one of the main goals is to increase community involvement by supporting the evolution of spirited communities that are enjoyable to visit.
“There are plans to develop a hub within Dufferin County to showcase artistic talents and creative works of the community, which attracts visitors from within the county and beyond,” the Action Plan reads.
By 2026, Dufferin County is hoping its goals in the Tourism Strategy & Action Plan will establish the area as an emerging destination not too far from Toronto — connecting people to land, nature, arts and culture.
The film festival, organizers say, will not only be a tourism draw, but they plan on working with local small businesses and putting a spotlight on local talent.
McDowell, with Rose and Hann, will present to Orangeville town council at its Sept. 11 meeting to introduce the festival.
“I want to garner their support, as well as understanding of the festival itself, and that's something that I want to present to council on the 11th,” McDowell said. “Also, to hopefully get at least the down payment for the theatre donated to the festival in our premiere year.”
She said they also plan on approaching Dufferin County council to see about creating a partnership with them.
