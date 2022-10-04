GANANOQUE - The Kinsmen Building Advisory panel will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the matter of the three organizations that submitted expressions of interest regarding the Kinsmen Community Hall.
Those organizations are MyFM Broadcasting, the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club and the Seniors’ Association.
The meeting will take place Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and T.L.T.I Recreation Centre.
“We got the results of the local contractor’s review of the Kinsmen Building that we were waiting for,” Gananoque mayor Ted Lojko said. “At the last meeting there was a question of what actually needed to get done, what kind of order, get some ballpark figures as to how do we move forward with this. There were three entities that put forward their proposal and hopefully at the next meeting we’ll figure out how to move forward with this and make some recommendations to council as to what the Kinsmen Advisory Panel recommends.”
Expressions of interest submissions were evaluated on a points system, taking into consideration community benefit, the quality of the proposal, price per square foot, and references.
At the panel’s last meeting in July, concern was raised over the Seniors’ Association’s ability to meet financial obligations. The Seniors’ Association is a young group, established in 2021.
MyFM and the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club, meanwhile, have been in the community longer, offer more stable finances and can make a firmer commitment to costs. It was noted they also have different needs and require different amounts of space to fulfill their goals.
During that last panel meeting, a discussion was had as to whether or not all three groups could work together, with a shared use of the facility. The Boxing Club is already established in its own 3,600-square-foot space, and MyFM is seeking 1,000 square feet for its use plus permission and location on the property for the construction of a tower. The remainder of the building, approximately 2,600 square feet, could be utilized by the Seniors’ Association.
Gananoque CAO Shellee Fournier advised that MyFM had indicated that it would be willing to offer other community groups to lease any unused space to be utilized for community events/meetings.
Councillor Dave Osmond shared his concern over whether or not the building was structurally sound enough for these types of use. During this meeting, various problems were pointed out with no exact idea as to the costs involved in making upgrades and repairs.
Councillor Dave Anderson suggested that a professional inspector be brought in to go over the building completely and create an estimate of how much it would cost to do all repairs, and to determine what are actual needs, what are simply nice to have, and what should be done but can wait until more income is generated from the project. Among other things to consider are accessible washrooms, improvements and repairs to the parking lot, automatic doors, etc.
With files from Lorraine Payette
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)