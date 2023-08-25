The City of Fort St. John has sent three fire fighters from their department to assist with the devastating wildfire season in the south of the province.
Council approved a request on August 18 from Emergency Management BC to deploy a wildland apparatus and three members to assist the BC Wildfire Service in the Okanagan.
“Earlier this year, we were grateful for the support of fire departments across BC while we had several wildfires in our area, and although we wish we didn't have to, we are happy to lend our hand during their time of need,” wrote the City of Fort St. John Fire Department on social media.
“Our thoughts are with all the residents and first responders dealing with this historic wildfire season. Stay safe.” they added.
The McDougall Creek Wildfire has left a trail of destruction in West Kelowna, reducing homes to ash. 90 structures were significantly damaged or lost in West Kelowna and on Westbank First Nation lands, while up to 100 were lost in the North Westside.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca