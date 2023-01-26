Grande Prairie parkgoers may notice the addition of new signs this spring.
The city is installing 12 signs at the entrance and exits of Crystal Lake Park and 37 along the Muskoseepi Park trail system that will remind users of proper bicycle etiquette.
The cost of the signage is approximately $375 per sign at Crystal Lake and $75 per sign at Muskoseepi Park, for a total cost of approximately $8755.
The move wasn’t without opposition.
“People don't read signs,” said city coun. Gladys Blackmore, instead suggesting painted centre lines on the trails would be more effective.
Coun. Grant Berg said he was in support of the new signs.
“Some people do read signs, and I think that this is an excellent educational opportunity,” said Berg.
An additional motion was passed directing administration to bring back a report including the cost of adding a centre line to city trails. Blackmore said she doesn’t believe the cost would be much more than that of signage.
However, Berg said he believes the cost would be significant.
At Monday’s regular meeting of city council, administration was unsure how many kilometres of trail were involved, as well as costs of adding the centre line, said Brian Glavin, city chief operating officer.
Signs at Crystal Lake will cost more due to installing poles for the signs, while signage in the Muskoseepi area will be attached to the back of the existing way-finding signage.
The need for signs comes with increased trail use by bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric means of travel. There have been complaints from community members who believe some people travel too fast on the trails.
Berg noted he walks the Crystal Lake trails often and has never had issues with other users but was aware of complaints on the Muskoseepi trails.
No serious complaints have filed to the local RCMP or enforcement services, said Mike Lefebvre, city enforcement services manager.
Coun. Dylan Bressey noted the signage might help those new to the city or those who haven’t lived in a city environment before to better understand expectations on a trail system.
The signs will remind cyclists to yield to pedestrians, keep right when riding, announce when passing someone, and pass on the left.
City administration looked into adding signs to additional spots throughout the city that connect to the trail system and found it would cost an additional $114,375 to add signage to another 305 entry points.
Coun. Kevin O’Toole said he hopes to see more signage go up around the city in the future especially focused on “hot spots.”